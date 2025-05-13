 Skip to main content
New digital nomad visa makes it easier to live and work in the Philippines

Want to work remotely from the Philippines?

By
Philippines
lester56 / Pixabay

The Philippines is officially joining the growing list of Asian countries welcoming remote workers with open arms. Following in the footsteps of Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, the country has announced a new digital nomad visa aimed at attracting global talent (and their spending power) by making it easier for them to live and work legally in the Philippines.

On April 28, 2025, Philippine President Bongbong Marcos confirmed the development of the new visa through Executive Order No. 86. In the official government statement, Marcos emphasized the economic potential of remote workers, stating that the visa aims “to further boost tourism and the economy” by creating a legal framework to accommodate foreign nationals engaged in remote work for overseas employers or clients.

The digital nomad visa will allow eligible individuals to stay in the country for up to one year, with the option to renew for an additional year. The move is part of the Philippines’ broader effort to tap into the global digital workforce, encouraging longer stays that benefit local businesses, tourism operators, and the economy as a whole.

Who can apply?

Pink sand beach, Great Santa Cruz Island, Philippines
Timrael / Pixabay

Not just anyone can pack their bags and head to the Philippines under the new digital nomad visa, and there are a few key requirements that applicants must meet to be eligible. The visa is specifically designed for remote workers who use digital tools to earn a living, and the government has laid out clear criteria to ensure that only qualified individuals are approved.

To apply, individuals must be at least 18 years old and able to provide proof that they work remotely using digital technology. Applicants also need to show that their income is generated from outside the Philippines, ensuring that the visa supports foreign spending rather than displacing local jobs.

In addition, prospective digital nomads must have a clean criminal record and provide documentation to prove it. They’ll also need to carry valid health insurance that covers the entire duration of their stay in the country.

While specific details about the application process and associated fees have yet to be announced, staying informed through official channels will ensure applicants are ready once the visa becomes available.

