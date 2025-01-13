Skip the crowds and explore these hidden gems near popular travel spots

Table of Contents Table of Contents Barcelona: Girona Tokyo: Fukuoka Los Angeles: Santa Barbara Paris: Reims

Looking to enhance your next vacation? Expedia recently spotlighted a new travel trend for 2025: Detour Destinations. These on-the-rise locations offer travelers a chance to experience fewer crowds and local culture just a short trip from the world’s most popular cities. By lingering a little longer or planning a strategic side trip, visitors can completely transform their trip.

We all dream of visiting iconic destinations like Tokyo, Barcelona, or Paris, but taking a well-planned detour can uncover amazing views, authentic dining, and friendly locals – all within easy reach of your primary stop. Here are some of the top detour destinations that will help you discover something new near major hotspots.

Barcelona: Girona

If you’re visiting Barcelona, take a detour to Girona, just 40 minutes away by train. Northern Catalonia’s largest city, Girona boasts beautiful beaches and incredible architecture. Explore the medieval Barri Vell, the Roman Força Vella fortress ruins, and the Eiffel-designed Pont de les Peixateries Velles.

Tokyo: Fukuoka

Hop on a bullet train from Tokyo and reach Fukuoka in about five hours. This calm city offers beaches, mountains, and famous spring cherry blossoms. Don’t miss the stunning temples, fresh seafood, and delicious Hakata ramen. A highlight is the historic Kokura Castle, dating all the way back to 1608.

Los Angeles: Santa Barbara

Visiting Los Angeles? Take a two-hour coastal drive to Santa Barbara, California’s sophisticated surf town with a relaxed vibe. Enjoy the farm-to-table culinary scene, explore local microbreweries, and soak up the sun on stunning beaches with views of the Santa Ynez Mountains. This detour offers a refreshing, laid-back escape from the hustle and bustle of LA.

Paris: Reims

Just 45 minutes from Paris by high-speed train, Reims is France’s unofficial champagne capital and a perfect detour for wine lovers. Once the nation’s original capital, Reims offers a walkable, refined base for vineyard explorations. Make sure you check out the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Reims, a Gothic masterpiece where 28 French kings were crowned over the centuries.