The best hidden spots in Europe for a snowy winter break, according to new data

A new study by ferry operator DFDS has revealed the best hidden spots in Europe for a snowy break, perfect for travelers seeking fewer crowds and plenty of wintry charm. The study analyzed Google search data across 164 destinations, highlighting those with below-average search volume to uncover Europe’s best-kept secrets for a magical winter experience.

Topping the list is Ålesund, Norway, a picturesque town known for its snow-capped mountains, beautiful fjords, and unique Art Nouveau architecture. Rebuilt after a fire in 1904, Ålesund’s colorful buildings create a striking contrast against a blanket of white snow. Visitors can enjoy skiing, husky sledding, or exploring the town’s museums.

In second place is another Norwegian gem, Kristiansand. Located in southern Norway, this charming town comes alive during Christmastime with festive markets and a cozy atmosphere. Stroll along the frozen waterfront, savor fresh seafood at local eateries, and warm up by visiting Sørlandets Kunstmuseum and Kristiansand Kunsthall, two renowned art museums.

Here’s the full list of the snowiest hidden gems in Europe, according to DFDS.

Ålesund, Norway: 59 snowy days per winter Kristiansand, Norway: 37 snowy days per winter Jūrmala, Latvia: 45 snowy days per winter Košice, Slovakia: 33 snowy days per winter Freiburg, Germany: 25 snowy days per winter Klaipėda, Lithuania: 38 snowy days per winter Skagen, Denmark: 26 snowy days per winter Aalborg, Denmark: 24 snowy days per winter Ohrid, Macedonia: 30 snowy days per winter Kiruna, Sweden: 68 snowy days per winter

It’s never too early to start planning a Christmas getaway. DFDS also ranked the top hidden spots in Europe where you’re likely to experience a white Christmas. Here’s what they came up with.