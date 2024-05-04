 Skip to main content
These popular Delta Amex credit cards — made from a Boeing 747 — are back

Get your hands on a piece of history

American Express and Delta have joined forces once again to redefine luxury in the world of travel rewards. The iconic Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card are making a triumphant return, sporting a new stunning feature– cards made from repurposed airplane metal.

In a bold move that seamlessly merges innovation with sustainability, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card is not only a tool for accruing miles but also a beautiful piece of craftsmanship. Let’s dive into the allure of this new credit card, exploring all of the benefits it has to offer. 

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card: the details

Delta Airlines airplane landing at Gatwick Airport
Delta Air Lines / Delta Air Lines

Delta announced in a statement last week that the new limited-edition cards are a beautiful cloud white color and made from two Delta Boeing 747 aircraft that were retired after 27 years in service. Every card lists the plane’s history, including its first and last flights and number of miles flown. 

Prashant Sharma, V.P. of Loyalty at Delta Air Lines, spoke about the new card, stating, “Each card carries the legacy of countless journeys and embodies the spirit of exploration that drives our customers and all of us at Delta. When combined with the recently upgraded benefits, these cards provide a nod to our storied past and symbolize the elevated experiences our customers can expect in their future travels.”

This isn’t the first dance for Delta and American Express. In 2022, they unveiled the inaugural Boeing Delta 747 Card design, paying homage to one of the most iconic airplanes in aviation history. Now, in this new chapter, the design has evoloved, incorporating 33% metal from retired Delta Boeing 747 planes and featuring a white glossy finish, which is inspired by clouds.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card

These are the details of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card.

  • Welcome, offer: 60,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 within the first six months of account opening.
  • Annual fee: $650
  • Miles: 3 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
  • Club access: You gain access to Delta’s Sky Clubs and the Centurion Lounge when booking a Delta flight with your Reserve Card. Additionally, you will earn four Delta Sky Club One-Time Guest Passes every year. Card members will receive 15 Sky Club visits per year. To earn an unlimited number of visits each year starting on 2/1/25, the total eligible purchases on the card must equal $75,000 or more between 1/1/24 and 12/31/24 and each calendar year thereafter.
  • Additional benefits: $240 Resy statement credit, a $120 rideshare credit, an annual statement credit of up to $200 when booking hotels or vacation rentals through delta.com, global entry or TSA PreCheck credit, one free checked bag, round-trip companion certificate for domestic, Caribbean, or Central American round-trip flights each year upon renewal of your card.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card

Professionals may find the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Card more appealing. Here are the details of this option.

  • Welcome, offer: 75,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening.
  • Annual fee: $650
  • Miles: 3 miles per dollar on Delta purchases, 1.5 miles on eligible transit, U.S. shipping and office supply store purchases, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
  • Club access: You gain access to Delta’s Sky Clubs and the Centurion Lounge when booking a Delta flight with your Reserve Card. Additionally, you will earn four Delta Sky Club One-Time Guest Passes every year. Card members will receive 15 Sky Club visits per year. To earn an unlimited number of visits each year starting on 2/1/25, the total eligible purchases on the card must equal $75,000 or more between 1/1/24 and 12/31/24 and each calendar year thereafter.
  • Additional benefits: $240 Resy statement credit, a $120 rideshare credit, an annual statement credit of up to $250 when booking hotels or vacation rentals through delta.com, global entry or TSA PreCheck credit, one free checked bag, round-trip companion certificate for domestic, Caribbean, or Central American round-trip flights each year upon renewal of your card.

Get your Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card today

credit card
JoshuaWoroniecki / Pixabay

Are you interested in the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card? Both current and new card members will have exclusive access to these credit cards from April 25 through June 5, 2024, while supplies last. Existing members can log onto their accounts to swap their current cards for the new design. 

