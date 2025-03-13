 Skip to main content
This South Asian country will build a stunning airport

Gelephu Airport will open in Bhutan in 2029

bhutan gelephu airport 2029
BIG

Bhutan, set alongside the Himalayas, enchants with its stunning landscapes of mountains, rivers, and valleys. The Southern Asian country is also known for its architecture, which includes monasteries and dzongs (fortresses). Traveling there involves flying through Singapore, but that’s set to change with the Gelephu International Airport opening in 2029, featuring a layout by design firm BIG. Also, the building features a look as beautiful as the country’s surroundings.

The airport features a Bhutanese-inspired design

Gelephu airport interior
BIG

According to Archinect, the airport’s diagrid layout uses a design inspired by Bhutan, with mass timber throughout and modular frames allowing future expansion. There will also be wellness spaces for yoga and more before or after a flight. The silhouette is reminiscent of a “stylized mountain range”, with design firm BIG calling it “traditional yet avant-garde, forward-reaching and rooted.”

Inside the airport, BIG also plans a biophilic “forest spine” courtyard to divide the arrival hall from the other parts of the terminal, symbolizing the country’s biodiversity. Intricate timber carvings, with “dragon iconography representing the past, present, and future of the country”, will also be included. 

The airport will be almost 732,000 square feet, and by 2040, it will be able to serve 1.3 million passengers. That’ll increase to 5.5 million passengers by 2065. 

BIG’s founder Bjarke Ingels said: “For me personally, this unusual embrace of traditional craft and color is a true testament to how affected I have been by my encounter with Bhutan – the country, its culture, and its people.”

BIG will present its design to visitors at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. 

