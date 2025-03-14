Arajet grows its US presence with this new route

The Dominican Republic’s flagship airline, Arajet, will grow its U.S. network with flights from New York Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Las Américas Santo Domingo Airport (SDQ). Fares will start at $262 round trip. The new route starts June 16 and will serve as a conduit between the Dominican Republic and New York, where the Dominican diaspora has its largest community.

Arajet seeks to make travel more accessible

Victor Pacheco, CEO and founder of Arajet, said: “Arajet is committed to making air travel accessible and affordable for the Dominican community and American tourists alike, and New York is a key market to strengthen our U.S. presence. “The Newark service will complement routes between the DR, Miami, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, to establish Arajet as a carrier of choice for U.S. travelers booking vacations and getaways as well as visiting friends and family. We look forward to welcoming travelers with the convenience, affordability, and exceptional service Arajet is known for.”

Recommended Videos

Arajet announced the route at the Gregorio Luperón school in Washington Heights, which hosts a significant Dominican population. In attendance were New York congressman Adriano Espaillat, who has Dominican origins, and Dominican consuls Jesús Vázquez, from New York, and José Santana, from New Jersey.

Upon landing in Santo Domingo, travelers can venture out and explore or connect to 24 destinations. Those flying to New York can enjoy EWR’s ideal location, which provides easy access to public transportation and a quick trip to Manhattan.

Flexible fare options let passengers customize their travel experience with priority boarding, extra legroom, or checked bags. Booking is available now, with one-way fares as low as $127 from Newark to Santo Domingo and $135 from Santo Domingo to Newark.