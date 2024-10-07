Aer Lingus will fly nonstop from Nashville, TN to Ireland

Aer Lingus, Ireland’s national carrier, will begin direct service between Dublin and Nashville, Tennessee, on April 12, 2025. It’s the European country’s first nonstop flight to Nashville and will be aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR. No matter which direction passengers fly, they’ll experience cultural delights, from the songs of “Music City” to the pubs of Dublin.

The Dublin to Nashville route flies 4 times weekly

The new route embarks four times weekly, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Airbus A321XLR is efficient and comfortable, with up to 30% less fuel burn per seat and the latest in in-flight entertainment. The trip between Tennessee and Ireland takes 8 hours and 10 minutes, while the return takes 9 hours and 5 minutes.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “We are thrilled to add Nashville to our expanding North American network, offering Irish customers direct access into one of the most exciting and culturally rich cities in the United States. The connection between Irish and American country music runs deep, and Nashville’s iconic status as the capital of country music makes it a dream destination for music lovers. Its fast-growing fashion, finance, healthcare and automotive industries also offer plenty of opportunities for business travelers.”

Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) commented: “A new chapter in travel history begins today as Music City and the Emerald Isle are linked by a nonstop flight through our exciting new partnership with Aer Lingus.”

“Nashville’s legendary music scene and Dublin’s rich history make this a natural pairing. This nonstop flight will offer travelers an unforgettable opportunity to experience the best of both worlds, from exploring Ireland’s stunning landscapes and ancient ruins to immersing themselves in Nashville’s vibrant Broadway experience. It’s the perfect combination for those seeking adventure, culture, and a truly unforgettable journey.”