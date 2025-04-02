This airline will no longer fly to Tahiti

Delta Air Lines will no longer fly to Tahiti, according to Cirium schedules and comments by the airline. The cancelled route flies between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Faaa International Airport (PPT) in Papeete, French Polynesia, three times weekly. It was Delta’s only route to PPT and was scheduled to resume seasonal service in October. But now, it’ll no longer fly as of June 7.

Papeete is a conduit to French Polynesia

PPT is an international gateway to French Polynesia, where travelers can branch out to Tahiti, Bora Bora, and Moorea. The Points Guy asked Delta the reason for the change, and the airline commented: “Delta will discontinue nonstop service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Tahiti (PPT) as we adjust our schedule to best meet customer demand. The final flight will operate on June 7, 2025.”

However, due to Delta’s partnership with Air France, existing ticketed passengers can still fly to Tahiti. Air France also has a route between Los Angeles and French Polynesia, and according to Delta, the airline will rebook any travelers in need. Air France’s LAX to PPT route has been around for many years and is part of a trip from Paris. Fares are available for any leg of the itinerary.

Delta’s LAX to PPT route first appeared in 2022 when it launched long-haul international routes for premium leisure travelers. However, the demand didn’t meet expectations, leading to the airline cancelling the flight.

Though Delta’s flights from the U.S. to Tahiti are ending, travelers still have options like United, Air France, Air Tahiti Nui, and French Bee.