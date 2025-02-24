 Skip to main content
Frontier offers its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly summer pass for this low price

Frontier Airlines' GoWild! pass is on sale for a limited time

For a limited time, Frontier Airlines is offering its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass for only $399. The pass includes unlimited flights on the airline’s expanding network between May 1 and September 30, 2025. Routes include domestic and international destinations.

The Frontier GoWild! Pass: Details and destinations

The pass streamlines trips for adventurous travelers, letting them pick a destination, book, and go. Passholders can fly whenever they want to anywhere in the Frontier network, including Puerto Rico. Each flight costs $.01 in airfare plus taxes, charges, and fees. Not only that, but passholders can also rack up miles when purchasing seat assignments or bags and also extend the expiration of previously earned miles. 

With the GoWild! Pass, travelers can book and confirm flights only a day prior for domestic routes, and 10 days prior for international trips. Flights must be reserved on flyfrontier.com and blackout dates can apply. Baggage charges and seat assignments aren’t included, and the pass is non-transferable. Seats and flights are subject to availability, and last seats are not guaranteed. 

Jeff Werkheiser, Senior Director of Brand and Customer Engagement, Frontier Airlines, said: “At a limited-time introductory price of just $399, GoWild! Summer Pass holders can pack their summer vacation with unlimited adventures—from a hike in the Rocky Mountains to a beach excursion in the Caribbean to a walk through history in New England and so much more. With more than 100 destinations and counting across our network, the GoWild! Summer Pass will empower consumers to indulge their wanderlust spirit and create memories that will last a lifetime.”  

