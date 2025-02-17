This Mexican airline is expanding its network and offering 70% off fares

Low-cost Mexican airline Volaris is adding new routes and celebrating with its “Love is in the Air” sale, which offers up to 70% off fares. The network expansion includes many flights from the U.S., including service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). The airline will fly from there to San Salvador, El Salvador, and Guadalajara, Mexico. Trips to San Luis Potosí and Morelia, Monterrey, are also included.

The sale offers up to 70% off fares through Presidents’ Day

The “Love is in the Air” sale runs through February 17. Customers can enter the code VOLH70 while booking for up to 70% off. Valid travel dates are between July 16, 2025, and October 31, 2025, an ideal time for summer getaways or shoulder-season travel.

Besides the Newark routes, several new flights between Texas and Mexico were added. Those include trips from Dallas to Monterrey, San Luis Potosí, and Morelia. Additionally, flights from San Antonio to San Luis Potosí and Morelia join the network.

Also included are routes from California, like Oakland to Los Cabos and Zacatecas. From Los Angeles, flights go to Querétaro and Tepic.

Though there are no specific starting dates for the new routes, the airline shared a gradual rollout will begin on March 20, 2025, and continue through summer.

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, Volaris’ Executive Vice President Holger Blankenstein said: “This increase in Volaris’ domestic and international routes reaffirms our commitment to offering Customers in and outside of México the best opportunities to travel more affordably, comfortably, and safely to more destinations—whether to be closer to loved ones, for business, or simply to enjoy great leisure moments on vacation.”