 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This Mexican airline is expanding its network and offering 70% off fares

Volaris grows its network and offers big savings

By
Cerro, Monterrey, Mexico
Cerro, Monterrey, Mexico Jorge Gardner via Unsplash

Low-cost Mexican airline Volaris is adding new routes and celebrating with its “Love is in the Air” sale, which offers up to 70% off fares. The network expansion includes many flights from the U.S., including service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). The airline will fly from there to San Salvador, El Salvador, and Guadalajara, Mexico. Trips to San Luis Potosí and Morelia, Monterrey, are also included. 

The sale offers up to 70% off fares through Presidents’ Day

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Roman Lopez via Unsplash

The “Love is in the Air” sale runs through February 17. Customers can enter the code VOLH70 while booking for up to 70% off. Valid travel dates are between July 16, 2025, and October 31, 2025, an ideal time for summer getaways or shoulder-season travel. 

Recommended Videos

Besides the Newark routes, several new flights between Texas and Mexico were added. Those include trips from Dallas to Monterrey, San Luis Potosí, and Morelia. Additionally, flights from San Antonio to San Luis Potosí and Morelia join the network.

Related

Also included are routes from California, like Oakland to Los Cabos and Zacatecas. From Los Angeles, flights go to Querétaro and Tepic. 

Though there are no specific starting dates for the new routes, the airline shared a gradual rollout will begin on March 20, 2025, and continue through summer. 

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, Volaris’ Executive Vice President Holger Blankenstein said: “This increase in Volaris’ domestic and international routes reaffirms our commitment to offering Customers in and outside of México the best opportunities to travel more affordably, comfortably, and safely to more destinations—whether to be closer to loved ones, for business, or simply to enjoy great leisure moments on vacation.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
This Norwegian airline will begin flights from L.A. to Greece
Norse Atlantic will begin flying between L.A. and Greece
Athens, Greece

Norway-based Norse Atlantic Airways will soon make a trip to Greece more affordable. Beginning on June 3, 2025, the airline will fly direct between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Athens International Airport (ATH). The trip will not only be thrifty, but also comfortable, as it’ll be aboard a state-of-the-art aircraft.
Norse Atlantic’s LA to Athens route flies four times weekly

The journey from California to Greece will happen four times weekly aboard a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Fares begin at $269 with options from economy to premium seating. Both economy and premium cabins feature a 43-inch seat pitch. Economy fares also include a personal item and a 22-pound carry-on bag. The route complements Norse Atlantic’s existing L.A. trips to Paris, London, and Rome.

Read more
Qantas made these changes to its frequent flyer program
Qantas makes changes to Frequent Flyer program
qantas frequent flyer program 787

 

Qantas has announced multiple changes to its Frequent Flyer program, with enhanced benefits across the board. Members can soon access additional premium cabin reward seats and accrue even more reward points on each flight. As part of the update, Qantas will raise the price of Classic Reward seats, which haven’t changed in six years.
Qantas will introduce the changes over the next 12 months

Read more
American Airlines announces plans for 2025
American Airlines plans improvements for 2025
american airlines 2025 plans aircraft exterior aa 737 livery left rear

During American Airlines’ recent fourth-quarter earning call, CEO Robert Isom and other executives highlighted planned upgrades for 2025, including premium lounges, satellite Wi-Fi, new business-class seats, and the recovery of its Philadelphia and Chicago hubs. 
American’s planned upgrades are ready for take-off

American’s CEO Robert Isom said: “The American Airlines team achieved a number of important objectives in 2024. We continue to run a reliable operation, and we are reengineering the business to build an even more efficient airline. That, coupled with our commercial actions, resulted in strong financial performance in the fourth quarter. As we look ahead to this year, American remains well-positioned because of the strength of our network, loyalty and co-branded credit card programs, fleet and operational reliability, and the tremendous work of our team.”

Read more