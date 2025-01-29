Aeromexico partners with Delta for direct flights to these East Coast cities

Aeromexico will partner with Delta this summer to expand its U.S. network to the East Coast. The flights begin in early June, bringing the total connections between the countries to 26. The routes continue the Aeromexico-Delta Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), which added 28 new seasonal and scheduled trips in 2024. The JCA began five years ago and continues growing into 2025.

Aeromexico will fly to Philadelphia and Atlanta

Starting June 5, 2025, Aeromexico will begin flying daily between San Luis Potosí International Airport (SLP) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez (MEX) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Philadephia flight will be Aeromexicos first-ever trip to the East Coast city. The airline notes that Philadephia is the largest U.S. market lacking nonstop flights to Mexico City.

The flight between Atlanta to San Luis Potosí will utilize an Embraer 190 aircraft with seating for 99 passengers. It’ll depart from Mexico at 9:00 a.m. and land in the U.S. at 2:22 p.m. The return trip embarks at 3:39 p.m. and lands at 4:49 p.m.

The trip between Philadelphia and Mexico City will use a Boeing 737 MAX-8, with space for 166 passengers, and high-speed Wi-Fi, fast charging outlets, and Bluetooth. The route takes off from Philadelphia at 10:02 a.m. before landing in Mexico City at 12:55 p.m. The return flight embarks at 1:35 p.m. and lands at 8:25 p.m.

Passengers making the trip can look forward to on-time flights, as the Cirium On-time Performance Review named Aeromexico the most punctual airline for 2024. That’s in combination with Delta being named the most on-time North American airline during the same period.