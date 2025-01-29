 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Aeromexico partners with Delta for direct flights to these East Coast cities

Aeromexico and Delta collaborate on more U.S. flights

By
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ActionVance via Unsplash

Aeromexico will partner with Delta this summer to expand its U.S. network to the East Coast. The flights begin in early June, bringing the total connections between the countries to 26. The routes continue the Aeromexico-Delta Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), which added 28 new seasonal and scheduled trips in 2024. The JCA began five years ago and continues growing into 2025. 

Aeromexico will fly to Philadelphia and Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia Venti Views via Unsplash / Unsplash

Starting June 5, 2025, Aeromexico will begin flying daily between San Luis Potosí International Airport (SLP) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez (MEX) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Philadephia flight will be Aeromexicos first-ever trip to the East Coast city. The airline notes that Philadephia is the largest U.S. market lacking nonstop flights to Mexico City.

Recommended Videos

The flight between Atlanta to San Luis Potosí will utilize an Embraer 190 aircraft with seating for 99 passengers. It’ll depart from Mexico at 9:00 a.m. and land in the U.S. at 2:22 p.m. The return trip embarks at 3:39 p.m. and lands at 4:49 p.m.

Related

The trip between Philadelphia and Mexico City will use a Boeing 737 MAX-8, with space for 166 passengers, and high-speed Wi-Fi, fast charging outlets, and Bluetooth. The route takes off from Philadelphia at 10:02 a.m. before landing in Mexico City at 12:55 p.m. The return flight embarks at 1:35 p.m. and lands at 8:25 p.m.

Passengers making the trip can look forward to on-time flights, as the Cirium On-time Performance Review named Aeromexico the most punctual airline for 2024. That’s in combination with Delta being named the most on-time North American airline during the same period. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta and Airbus to collaborate on the future of air travel
Delta and Airbus work together on the future of air travel
delta airbus future air travel ces2025 hero

During the recent CES 2025 technology conference, Delta and Airbus announced a partnership to shape the future of air travel. The leading aircraft company and its largest operator will join forces to introduce next-gen aviation technologies, and advance flight further into the 21st century.
Delta and Airbus UpNext: Mapping out air travel’s future
Delta fello'fly technique Delta Air Lines

Onstage at the Las Vegas Sphere, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: “It’s estimated that 80 percent or more of the world’s population has never experienced air travel. That’s why, as we continue to expand as an international airline, increasing the world’s access to travel isn’t just an opportunity – it's our responsibility. We live in a divided world, which is why what we do at Delta is so important. Our job isn’t to transport people. It’s to bring them together.”  

Read more
Delta announces big plans at CES 2025
Delta announces innovations at CES 2025
Delta CES 2025

At last weekend’s CES technology conference in Las Vegas, Delta announced a bevy of innovations to mark its 100th anniversary. Inside the Sphere, CEO Ed Bastian delivered a keynote address, covering topics from an AI travel concierge to next generation inflight entertainment. The immersive speech mapped out the airline’s next 100 years, from partnerships to technology.
Delta’s CEO maps out the future of the airline

Bastian set the tone during his remarks, saying: “New marvels like AI, the digital revolution and sustainable technology are giving us incredible tools to transform the travel experience. But amid the wonder of new technology, we’ve always understood that the entire point of innovation is to lift people up.” Here’s what his keynote covered.

Read more
Delta earned this award for on-time performance
Delta receives award for on-time flights
delta cirium award deltaaerolabs hero

Delta began the new year strong, receiving a Platinum Award for Operational Excellence from aviation analytics company, Cirium. The award recognizes on-time performance while navigating complex operations, and limiting disruptions to passengers. It’s the fourth year in a row the airline received the award.
Delta continues to set the mark for punctuality

In 2024, Delta led the way in on-time performance, with 83.46% of its 1,712,529 flights arriving as scheduled, according to Cirium. That outpaced both North American and Global airlines, which had scores of 76.37% and 83.04%, respectively. In addition, Delta led its nearest North American competitor by 2.53%. Cirium defines on-time flights as arriving within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival. 

Read more