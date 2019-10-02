The 2020 Living Vehicle Is a Swanky Luxury Apartment on Wheels

For agoraphobes and anyone looking to pull the ripcord on society, there’s never been a better time to pack up and get the hell out of Dodge. Modern nomads have a world of tiny houses, Swiss-Army-inspired pop-up campers, and van life options available to help fuel a fully mobile lifestyle. But, what about travelers who don’t want to leave it all behind?

Most campers are designed for short getaways. Living Vehicle, as the name implies, is for anyone looking to actually live in their RV. The understated, 28-foot, shoebox-like exterior belies a high-end interior with all the trappings of a modern luxury studio apartment. Every model promises a long list of standard and optional features including a spa-like bathroom, washer-dryer combo, skylights, loads of storage, and generously-sized living quarters totaling 220 square feet. The master suite is outfitted with a queen-sized bed and an optional Sonos home theater system with a 70-inch retractable screen. One wall even folds down to form a walk-out patio for al fresco dining or sunrise yoga sessions.

The entire shell is wrapped in oversized windows that flood the interior with light from every direction. A massive, roof-mounted solar array powers a beefy electrical system that enables owners to travel off-grid indefinitely. Plus, optional off-road tires and wheels allow Living Vehicle to get far, far off-road.

One look at the photos, and it’s no surprise that an architect designed this stunning luxury RV. Company owner Matthew Hofman also spent the last decade renovating almost 400 Airstream RVs, so he brings considerable experience to bear with this newly designed model. It’s clear he spared no expense in engineering and designing Living Vehicle. The interior is bright, crisp, and modern with a fit and finish that looks like something out of an Architectural Digest feature spread. Even the wood-free, solid aluminum construction was carefully considered to ensure the vehicle is lightweight, eco-friendly, and built to last.

All 25 of the limited-edition 2020 Living Vehicle trailers will be available in early 2020 with a house-like starting price of $199,995. But, for anyone looking to leave the cul-du-sac and white picket fences behind while taking every convenience of home with them, it’s hard to imagine a better option.

For a similar luxury alternative with a healthy dose of retro, Airstream-esque flair, check out the Bowling Road Chief Endless Highways.

