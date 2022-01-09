Aero’s Semi-Private Airline — Luxury Travel to Top Ski Spots

In case you were wondering what billionaire Canadian entrepreneur Garrett Camp was up to since co-founding Uber with Travis Kalanick in 2009 (followed by startup launcher Expa in 2013), he’s now trying to shape the future of leisure transport with Aero semi-private luxury flights. And you can get in on the action.

Aero’s first flights aimed at U.S. resort towns after Camp saw the ever-growing need for attainable luxury transport out of ever-expanding Los Angeles. Aero flew initially to Aspen in February 2021. Elite winter destinations from Aero’s private L.A. terminal now include Jackson Hole, Sun Valley, Las Vegas, Vail, and Los Cabos, Mexico. This summer, the airline extended across the pond to provide connections between Ibiza and Mykonos, London and Nice, and London and Ibiza. In December, Aero opened its first European winter flights from Farnborough Airport in Greater London. This will begin with Nice and Geneva later in January and Milan in March. Starting at a thousand dollars a seat, there are plenty of reasons to give Aero a look.

Travel can be a major pain until you get the semi-private experience. You might pay two or three times the typical flight cost, but you make up for it in time savings and luxury treatment. Flights out of private terminals let you skip long check-in lines, traditional security checkpoints, and general airport traffic. When you arrive, hand over your frosted boarding pass, your bags, answer basic security questions, and grab a beverage while you relax in a private lounge.

Once you’ve made your way across the jetway, hop aboard Aero’s black Embraer ERJ135 (your likely transportation), tuck in with an awaiting pre-ordered favorite drink and snacks. With an exterior made from thousands of panels of precisely formed and stainless steel, the plane’s inside features a one-by-one 16-seat configuration. The socially-distanced, Italian leather seat-covered chairs sit astride suede sidewalls and below leather-piped halo lighting.

With IDEO design firm vets, the team tailored a classic custom experience that pays homage to the Pan Am era of semi-private air travel experience. Aero also made sure to nod to a more sustainable future as the Embraer uses biofuels to get from one place to another, thus reducing carbon emissions.

In offering these stress-free travel experiences with the perks of private travel in an accessible package, Camp is looking to shift commercial travel towards leisure and attainable luxury. This is as true in Europe as it is in the U.S.

“As both luxury leisure travel continues to rebound and people continue to work with more flexibility, Aero’s new winter flights will cater to many guests traveling to their second homes and for European holidays,” Aero CEO Uma Subramanian said.

U.S. one-way and round-trip flights start at $1,000; European trips at a little over $1,600.

