Snowbasin, despite being one of the best ski resorts in the country and a participating venue in the 2002 Winter Olympics, is primarily a locals-only location outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s about to change — drastically.

Club Med is stepping into Snowbasin’s housing and hotel void with 320 guest rooms, 120 staff residences, an underground parking lot, a pool, and three restaurants. This resort construction, planned for a 2024 opening, will mark the Club Med luxury line’s first all-inclusive United States ski destination.

Along with instant ski-in/ski-out access to the slopes from the hotel, room reservations will include a lift ticket, all-day dining, and nightly entertainment. The goal is for guests to have no need to leave the resort for anything other than skiing or snowboarding.

This five-star resort will mark the all-inclusive brand’s first new U.S. resort since Sandpiper Bay opened in South Florida in the late 1980s. Per standard Club Med policy, the architecture and décor will be inspired by natural surroundings in combination with luxurious accommodations. This inspiration applies to all times of the year as the resort will be designed to appeal to off-season travelers as well. During warmer months, guests will have the opportunity to explore the area’s 3,000 acres of open country with guided activities like hiking, mountain biking, and Club Med’s trademark circus activities.

Club Med’s President and CEO, Henri Giscard D’Estaing, announced the brand’s expansion into Utah during last week’s inauguration ceremony for Club Med Québec at the existing Le Massif de Charlevoix ski area. This four-season, all-inclusive mountain resort is set on over 300 acres over dramatic views of the St. Lawrence River. Charlevoix’s location is especially appealing for Northeast skiers and riders with its proximity to major East Coast U.S. cities.

“Our first resort in Canada, Club Med Québec, delivers an unparalleled year-round mountain vacation experience through boundless cultural touchpoints that pay homage to the region,” D’Estaing said at the conference. “We look forward to working alongside our partners to showcase Le Massif de Charlevoix’s incredible culture, warm spirit, and remarkable landscape.”

This opening and announcement further the brand’s commitment to expanding its all-inclusive mountain product in the North American market. This big move to Utah also extends Club Med’s international mountain vacation reach with now more than 20 all-inclusive mountain resort properties across Canada, Europe, and Asia.

“Our pioneering spirit has allowed us to successfully introduce our distinctive all-inclusive model to ski destinations worldwide and reshape what a traditional ski vacation looks like,” D’Estaing said. “Looking ahead, we are delighted to bring Snowbasin their very first lodging property and introduce the spectacular region to travelers from all over the world.”

