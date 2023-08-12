 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Winnebago reveals new compact campervan with dinette, rear wet bath, and serious off-grid features

For hardcore vanlifers looking to get far, far off-grid, this RV's next-gen power system has you covered.

Mike Richard
By
Couple standing outside near the open door of a Winnebago Solis Pocket 36B RV parked at a campsite.
Winnebago

We’ve all gone a little van-life crazy in the last few years. It’s no surprise, really. Who wouldn’t want to ditch most of their worldly possessions in favor of traveling the open road without a plan, a job, or any real adult responsibilities? Winnebago campers and RVs brought that dream even closer to reality with the Solis, a lineup of hardcore, go-anywhere campervans designed with digital nomads in mind. Now, it’s upping the ante with its most connected, most tech-forward Solis model yet: The Solis Pocket 36B.

The flagship model retains everything we’ve come to love about the Pocket lineup. It’s Winnebago’s most compact and affordable campervan, built for outdoor enthusiasts with a flexible interior that adapts to support any kind of outdoor adventure. Whether hiking, kayaking, overlanding, mountain biking, or just looking to disappear off-grid for days (even weeks) at a time, this is your home base. But the new 36B floor plan upgrades the entire experience.

Flexible interior of the Winnebago Solis Pocket 36B RV/campervan.
Winnebago

The multi-function dinette in this Winnebago RV is now configurable in eight unique modes. So, owners can rework the interior to support sleeping, lounging, working, or even two additional passengers in “Travel Mode.” It’s one of the most digital-nomad-friendly stock campervan setups we’ve ever seen. The new wet bath at the rear of the RV is equally adaptable. It works as a straightforward shower or an ad-hoc “mudroom” for outdoor gear, like skis, snowboards, soaking-wet hiking pants, and more. Adding the portable, removable toilet transforms it into a full-service, on-the-go bathroom. Plus, there’s even a built-in countertop with a sink and a medicine cabinet with a French-style mirror and power outlets.

Related
View from outside the rear mudroom/wet bath of the Winnebago Solis Pocket 36B RV.
Winnebago

But, what truly sets this model apart is a bespoke 5-in-1 power management controller developed in partnership with EcoFlow, a bleeding-edge power solution provider. It’s exclusive to this Winnebago RV. According to the official press release, it “optimizes energy efficiency, simplifies vehicle operations, and enhances the overall ownership experience by replacing five essential power components—inverter, shore power converter, battery energy converter, solar energy converter, and alternator energy optimizer—into a single system.”

Recommended Videos

In practical terms, that translates to up to 3,600 watts of reliable, portable power output — more than enough to run several appliances at once. Shore-power charging time has been drastically reduced by up to 50% compared to Winnebago’s standard power systems. It’s even expandable by connecting up to two additional batteries without the need for fancy (read expensive) custom wiring. The entire system can be managed and maintained through a user-friendly digital control screen.

Woman looking out the open sliding door of a Winnebago Solis Pocket 36B campervan.
Winnebago

It’s all backed by a beefy five-kWh lithium house battery that fits neatly under the campervan’s dinette. It’s powerful enough to enable up to 72 hours of off-grid living and even run the onboard air conditioner for up to five hours. All of which negates the need for a traditional, gas- or LP-powered generator. So, you can get far, far off-grid.

The new Winnebago Solis Pocket 36B is available for pre-order in Ceramic Gray, Deep Cherry Red, and Bright White with a starting price of $140,375. Hey, no one ever said next-gen van-lifing was cheap.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
You know you should avoid poison ivy, but stay away from these 5 plants, too
Avoid these 5 poison plants like the plague
Poison ivy leaves of three

Summer is a season of outdoor adventures and exploration. However, hidden amongst the foliage are plants that can cause itching, rashes, and discomfort. While poison ivy is notorious for its irritating effects, there are several other plants that can cause similar reactions.

Not sure what to avoid on your next hiking trip? Understanding what these poison plants look like, their common look-alikes, symptoms, and how to alleviate the itching can help you enjoy a rash-free summer.

Read more
Climate change is real: Know about hiking trail closures and conditions before you set out
Be ready for hiking trail closures
Closed nature trail a Florida park

The climate is changing, and that means that our natural areas, such as parks and preserves, are reaching higher temperatures in the summer and getting colder in the winter. National parks have reportedly seen more deaths than usual this summer thanks to extreme heat. Changing weather patterns means some areas are seeing devastating storms, wildfires, and other natural disasters. All of these changes could mean trail closures throughout the year that could affect your hiking plans — and some areas are seeing that already. The summer months bring a lot of challenges to hikers who are not ready for the nuances of climate.

Some trail closures happen regularly, such as in areas that see a lot of rain in the summer months or that get a lot of snow in the spring. Other closures may come as a surprise because of longer-term events, such as indefinite closures to accommodate endangered or protected species. It's a good idea to keep up with conditions on trails you may be visiting.

Read more
Airstream partners with REI (again) on the bigger, better, ultra-rugged Basecamp 20X travel trailer
The new flagship model is the most rugged, aggressive, and adventure-ready "silver bullet" travel trailer yet
Black pickup truck towing an REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X travel trailer through a desert landscape.

There’s arguably no brand in the RV world as legendary as Airstream, and there’s no travel trailer on road (or off) quite like the Airstream Basecamp. Since its debut in 2007, it’s been the benchmark for premium overlanding-worthy towables. This year, the brand is again partnering with REI to add another “silver bullet” to the Basecamp lineup: The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp 20X.

When Airstream partnered with REI on the first Basecamp 16X edition, the intent was to create a more rugged version of the OG Basecamp 16. The flagship 20X model maintains that intent with the most aggressive, adventure-ready chops of any Basecamp model yet. That includes a three-inch lift, 16-inch, all-terrain Goodyear tires, stainless steel stone guards to protect the aluminum shell, and solar guards to shield the windows from rocks and other debris.

Read more