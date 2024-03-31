With room for four and a sleek, yacht-like interior, this might be the most luxurious camper van money can buy

In a few short years, van life has gotten a whole lot boujee-er. It started with the “functional above all else” style of van living portrayed in Nomadland before evolving into the cutesy, boho-inspired van life of YouTube fame. Now, some of the best custom van builders are crafting ultra-high-end rigs that rival the comfort and design of a luxury studio apartment. Redtail Overland is one such builder, and the company’s all-new Skyloft might be one of the swankiest camper vans half a million dollars can buy.

Get the scoop on Redtail Overland’s new Skyloft camper van

One of the biggest problems with van living (or living in any tiny travel trailer) is space. Fitting sleeping quarters, a kitchen, a dining/work space, and a bathroom into cramped quarters while keeping it livable is no small feat. Redtail Overland is looking to solve that problem with the Skyloft. By moving the “master bedroom” out of the cabin and into a pop-top sleeping area, the rest of the cabin is freed up for everything else. The result is a surprisingly roomy floor plan with a heated, enclosed wet bath, a full galley kitchen, a large, U-shaped dining/work space, tons of storage, and the capability to transport and sleep four adults.

But the Skyloft isn’t just about fitting more into a smaller space; it’s about doing so comfortably. That pop-top penthouse master bedroom is downright luxurious. It’s a carbon fiber rooftop “tent” (we use that word loosely) that’s insulated and climate-controlled, making it a legit all-season sleep space. It even has its own dedicated thermostat, dimmable lighting, a fan, a biometric safe, and multiple power outlets. Downstairs, the main living area is equally luxurious, with premium components, finishes, and fixtures throughout. With handsome, handmade cabinetry, a sleek kitchen countertop, warm ambient lighting, and heated flooring, it feels more like a class-A luxury motorcoach inside.

Skyloft Van - Interior Features

Thankfully, the Skyloft camper van isn’t just a pretty face. Redtail Overland built it to be seriously expedition-ready. It’s built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD AWD 170 High Roof van — already one of the most rugged and capable overlanding van platforms on the market. A long list of standard features are added to maximize its off-grid capability. A diesel heating system powers the two separate climate control systems and underfloor heating. Coupled with a robust air-conditioning system, this is a true year-round camper van for full-timers. Redtail also adds a beefy 48V electrical system connected to a 3,200-watt inverter and a 14kWh lithium battery. It’s all kept topped up with 330W of rooftop solar, so digital nomads can live and explore far from civilization almost indefinitely.

Recommended Videos

Build and spec your own Skyloft campervan

Of course, this level of luxury doesn’t come cheap. Base price for the Skyloft is a lofty (get it?) $530,000, and that’s before you start ticking all the option boxes. Sure, you can buy two Winnebago Ekko Springer 4×4 campervans for the same price and still have money to spare. But, if only the best will do, we think this seems like a solid investment.

Editors' Recommendations