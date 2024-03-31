 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Redtail Overland’s new luxe Skyloft camper van is a $500,000 thing of beauty

With room for four and a sleek, yacht-like interior, this might be the most luxurious camper van money can buy

Mike Richard
By
Redtail Overland Skyloft Campervan parked next to a river.
Redtail Overland

In a few short years, van life has gotten a whole lot boujee-er. It started with the “functional above all else” style of van living portrayed in Nomadland before evolving into the cutesy, boho-inspired van life of YouTube fame. Now, some of the best custom van builders are crafting ultra-high-end rigs that rival the comfort and design of a luxury studio apartment. Redtail Overland is one such builder, and the company’s all-new Skyloft might be one of the swankiest camper vans half a million dollars can buy.

Get the scoop on Redtail Overland’s new Skyloft camper van

Luxurious interior of Redtail Overland's Skyloft campervan.
Redtail Overland

One of the biggest problems with van living (or living in any tiny travel trailer) is space. Fitting sleeping quarters, a kitchen, a dining/work space, and a bathroom into cramped quarters while keeping it livable is no small feat. Redtail Overland is looking to solve that problem with the Skyloft. By moving the “master bedroom” out of the cabin and into a pop-top sleeping area, the rest of the cabin is freed up for everything else. The result is a surprisingly roomy floor plan with a heated, enclosed wet bath, a full galley kitchen, a large, U-shaped dining/work space, tons of storage, and the capability to transport and sleep four adults.

Rooftop master bedroom of Redtail Overland's Skyloft campervan.
Redtail Overland

But the Skyloft isn’t just about fitting more into a smaller space; it’s about doing so comfortably. That pop-top penthouse master bedroom is downright luxurious. It’s a carbon fiber rooftop “tent” (we use that word loosely) that’s insulated and climate-controlled, making it a legit all-season sleep space. It even has its own dedicated thermostat, dimmable lighting, a fan, a biometric safe, and multiple power outlets. Downstairs, the main living area is equally luxurious, with premium components, finishes, and fixtures throughout. With handsome, handmade cabinetry, a sleek kitchen countertop, warm ambient lighting, and heated flooring, it feels more like a class-A luxury motorcoach inside.

Skyloft Van - Interior Features

Thankfully, the Skyloft camper van isn’t just a pretty face. Redtail Overland built it to be seriously expedition-ready. It’s built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 XD AWD 170 High Roof van — already one of the most rugged and capable overlanding van platforms on the market. A long list of standard features are added to maximize its off-grid capability. A diesel heating system powers the two separate climate control systems and underfloor heating. Coupled with a robust air-conditioning system, this is a true year-round camper van for full-timers. Redtail also adds a beefy 48V electrical system connected to a 3,200-watt inverter and a 14kWh lithium battery. It’s all kept topped up with 330W of rooftop solar, so digital nomads can live and explore far from civilization almost indefinitely.

Recommended Videos

Build and spec your own Skyloft campervan

Redtail Overland's Skyloft camper van lit up at dusk in a field.
Redtail Overland

Of course, this level of luxury doesn’t come cheap. Base price for the Skyloft is a lofty (get it?) $530,000, and that’s before you start ticking all the option boxes. Sure, you can buy two Winnebago Ekko Springer 4×4 campervans for the same price and still have money to spare. But, if only the best will do, we think this seems like a solid investment.

Editors' Recommendations

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Alpha’s Nightwolf is an all-electric, blacked-out overlanding camper that feels straight out of Mad Max
You'll be all set for the apocalypse with this rig
Alpha Motor Corporation Nightwolf Electric Truck on a plain studio background.

For serious go-anywhere overlanding potential, it's hard to beat a well-built truck camper on a reliable pickup chassis. But they tend to be bulky, top-heavy, and guzzle gas like nobody's business. Alpha Motor Corporation set out to remedy all three problems with the new Nightwolf. It's a custom-built, electric overlander truck that bests traditional fossil-fuel-powered truck campers in every way. It's streamlined, ultra-customizable, and oh-so-badass in this Mad Max-inspired murdered-out black colorway.

The all-new Nightwolf is the latest iteration in Alpha's Wolf lineup of bespoke electric overlander trucks. AMC confirms it's "purpose-built to conquer rugged terrains and tackle challenging off-road conditions." It's slightly smaller than the Wolf and Wolf+ but features the same old-school good looks clearly inspired by the workhorse pickups of the 80s and 90s. Performance-wise, it's available with either a single or dual-motor powertrain with a projected 0-60 time of just over six seconds. It's not the fastest EV on the block, but that's not why you're buying a truck like this. It's also capable of towing a respectable 3,000 pounds — more than enough to hitch up a lightweight travel trailer for your hardcore overlanding expeditions.

Read more
27North’s F550 Ascender is a luxurious overlander that looks more like a yacht than a pickup truck camper
This extreme overlander has a king bed, walnut cabinets, and a security system
27North F550 Ascender overlander truck camper driving down a dirt road.

Camper vans and lightweight travel trailers are cool and all, but most are built for comfort, easy towing, and leisurely road trips. They aren’t fit for venturing off pavement. So, when you’re looking to get far, far off the beaten path, you need a rugged rig that’s built to go just about anywhere. You need a rig like 27North’s ridiculously overbuilt F550 Ascender overlander pickup truck camper.

As the name implies, every 27North F550 Ascender starts life as a Ford F550 Crew Cab. Straight off the showroom floor, it’s already a very capable pickup with a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 diesel mated to a 10-speed TorqShift auto transmission. The commercial-grade combination is good for 475 horsepower and a whopping 1,050 ft-lbs of torque — perfect for towing just about anything or ripping stumps out of your backyard on the weekends.

Read more
These tiny, cleverly designed Japanese RVs make your small camper van look like a palace
Good things come in small packages, right?
Man sitting atop a campervan with a headlamp at night.

There's no doubt that Americans are stereotyped as liking things big. From our lattes to our SUVs to our monster LED TVs, many of us like things jumbo-sized. It's evident in the RVs we drive, too, which tend to be unnecessarily large. Seriously, have you seen some of the priciest, most palatial, most luxurious motorhomes on the road today? They're fancier and way more feature-packed than any apartment I've ever lived in.

Things in the RV world look a whole lot different overseas, though, especially in places like Europe where gas (or "petrol") is astronomically expensive, and they just don't have the same wide-open expanses of land that we do here in the States. A perfect example: Japan. The islands are small, the people are significantly smaller than most average Americans, and the gas prices are outrageous. So, it's no surprise that the country's recreational vehicles are some of the most compact and fuel-efficient in the world.

Read more