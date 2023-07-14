 Skip to main content
This Razor electric dirt bike is much cheaper than you think

Briley Kenney
By

Nothing beats a high-speed bike ride on a beautiful day, wind in your hair, road at your back — or some dirt — except maybe a good cup of coffee. Of course, not everyone likes coffee so you’ll have to settle for that bike ride because, right now, Best Buy is offering a fantastic deal on an electric dirt bike. The Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket, with a 14 miles per hour max speed, is just $300 today. Down from $400, that’s a total savings of $100, and this beast is ready to pick up today in most areas. On a single charge, it offers up to 30 minutes of continuous use, on the trail or off. Let’s take a closer look under the chassis to see what you get with it.

Why you should buy the Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket eBike

Dirt bikes aren’t usually electric-powered, but this one certainly is. It offers up to 30 minutes of continuous use on a single charge and will reach speeds up to 14 miles per hour. That’s made possible thanks to the built-in 24v sealed lead-acid rechargeable battery system. Like one of the best electric motorcycles, it’s better for the environment and produces no emissions. That’s a huge plus since conventional gas-powered bikes, like dirt bikes, tend to produce a lot of emissions. You can have fun on this beast without feeling guilty about it.

Most importantly, with a bike of this caliber, you want to know it can handle those extreme off-road adventures. After all, where’s the fun in the experience if it can’t? Don’t fret, because the Dirt Rocket is built for rugged terrain. The pneumatic knobby tires can take on just about anything from mud to soft dirt, all while providing excellent support and performance. Meanwhile, the rear-wheel, chain drive, and twist-grip throttle, with hand-operated brakes, all provide added benefits while riding off-road.

If you or your family are into motocross and want to give it a try for yourselves, somewhere suitable, this Razor MX350 is just what you need.

The best part is that it’s on sale at an incredible discount at Best Buy today, saving you $100. Normally $400, you can grab it for $300, and either have it delivered or pick it up in-store — depending on where you live. Don’t miss out, because this deal is not going to be available for long, and word on the trail is it’s selling out super quick. When it’s gone it’s gone for good.

Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Insta360 X3 action camera review: Is it worth it?
An Insta360 X3 action camera with the chest mount

If you want a new action camera, let's say you have quite a few options. A field that a single brand once dominated has seen quite a few competitors rise, challenging ranks amongst the leaderboards. 

One such challenger has been Insta360, bringing its unique, 360-degree camera shots to the action cam world. From professionals to amateurs, photos to videos, Insta360 boasts new features, higher quality, and easy editing with the Insta360 X3.

A new study says these are the 10 best states for a family camping trip
Take your family camping to one of these 10 states this summer.
Family camping

There are always problems you can run into when you go camping, but when you're bringing kids along (especially for their first trip), you want the experience to be memorable. Camping with kids takes a ton of preparation, but the Family Vacation Guide took out all the guesswork by analyzing eight crucial traits that could affect your camping experience. They considered everything, from activities to family-friendly camp spots and crime rates, and tallied the score to a final number out of 10. Other factors considered include social media data, hiking trails, safety scores, and annual temperatures. These are the best states for camping, according to the analysis.
Top 10 states for family camping
We're all for camping pretty much anywhere and everywhere, but Family Vacation Guide's report says these 10 states practically guarantee an extraordinary camping experience for your entire clan in 2023.
Florida
Florida, the sunshine state, takes the lead with a score of 7.93 out of 10 for safe camping spots. With its year-round sunshine and an average temperature of 70.7 degrees, this state offers a playground of diverse campsites, many of which receive four-star ratings.
New Jersey
Scoring neck-and-neck with Florida, New Jersey beckons with its beautiful inland camping spots in proximity to the sea. Immerse yourself in the state's white-sand beaches while partaking in many activities. With numerous family-friendly walking trails, New Jersey offers an outdoor wonderland for both young and old.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire earns a score of 7.68 out of 10, impressing families with its abundance of family-friendly camping grounds and activities. With an average temperature of 43.8 degrees, this state provides a refreshing retreat from the ordinary (especially in summer). Notably, New Hampshire boasts the lowest crime rate among the top contenders, ensuring peace of mind for a safe vacation.
Massachusetts
The third Northeast state on the list is Massachusetts, where families can revel in a camping experience that seamlessly blends seaside charm with dense forests. With a score of 7.65 out of 10, this coastal state offers an array of thrilling activities, from captivating boat tours to exhilarating jet skiing and parasailing. Explore the highest number of family-friendly hiking trails for this state’s size and discover hidden treasures with your little ones.
Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be the smallest state, but it packs a punch with a score of 7.53 out of 10. History buffs will definitely appreciate everything this state has to offer. Rhode Island boasts the highest number of activities per 10,000 km2, with an astonishing 1,178 options to keep the fun going.
Virginia
Scoring equally as high as Rhode Island, Virginia emerges as a dream camping destination for families seeking a harmonious blend of natural wonders and engaging activities. Don’t forget Virginia has some of the best colonial destinations in the United States, so don’t miss the chance to bring your kids to places like Williamsburg.
Maine
Scoring 7.4 out of 10, Maine secures the second-highest number of Instagram posts in the top 10 after Florida, a testament to the breathtaking beauty found within its borders. With an average yearly temperature of 41 degrees and the third-lowest crime rate, Maine guarantees a safe and enchanting haven for your family camping vacation.
Vermont
Vermont, with its score of 6.84 out of 10, offers stunning scenery, from rolling hills to majestic mountains, as you partake in almost 300 activities per 10,000 km2. (And, if you need a break from the kids, it actually has a pretty cool wine scene.)
Delaware
Delaware has over 500 activities per 10,000 km2, so your family will never run out of things to do. With an average temperature of 55 degrees, this state offers comfortable weather for outdoor adventures.
Hawaii
While Hawaii holds the highest crime rate among the top 10 states, at 5,077 per 100,000 people, it compensates with its unparalleled array of activities per 10,000 km2. Second only to Rhode Island, Hawaii is a tropical paradise teeming with opportunities for adventure and relaxation.

From the sun-soaked beaches of Florida to the historical allure of Rhode Island, each state offers a distinctive blend of safety, adventure, and natural wonders.

Are you in between mountain bike sizes? This is how to tell which one is right for you
These are the advantages and disadvantages of sizing up or down on a mountain bike
mountain biking moab utah

Choosing which size of bike best fits isn’t always the easiest task. Many of us can be “in-between” regarding mountain bike sizes. For example, the recommended height for a size medium might go up to 5’10" while the recommendation for a size large starts at 5’8". And if you are standing at 5’9", you have a decision to make.

To go up a size or down a size, that is the question. Like everything else in the mountain biking world, choosing one size or the other may mean compromising elsewhere. What are these compromises? Do these differences, measured in millimeters, really make that much of a difference? I rode the same bike, one size medium, the other large, to find out.

