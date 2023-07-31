 Skip to main content
Shop these limited time deals at Rad Power Bikes and get an e-bike for summer

This content was produced in partnership with Rad Power Bikes.

Summer, and the warm weather months, are the perfect time for exploring or going on an adventure. Maybe you’ve thought about taking a bike ride off the beaten path? Perhaps you’ve considered a picnic at a local park? What about just going for a ride, wind in your hair, breeze at your face? An e-bike is an excellent companion for these kinds of trips, allowing you to get some exercise, but also to benefit from the bike’s assistance and power. And right now, one of the best-known brands, Rad Power Bikes, is offering an incredible discount on its “Beast of a Bike” and versatile RadRover 6 Plus. Instead of paying full price, usually $2,099, you can get it for $1399 — saving you $700. It’s a quick and easy way to turn your summer into one of the best summers ever because the world looks different from behind the handlebars of a Rad electric bike.

Why you should shop the Rad Rover Bikes limited time deals

While the RadRover 6 Plus isn’t the only deal happening — there are a few available — it is one of the best, saving you a whopping $700 off an incredible e-bike.

As we mentioned, the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step is a “Beast of a Bike” built for adventuring, exploring, and anything else you might need it for — like commuting. It can travel up to 45 miles per charge, and carry up to 275 pounds total thanks to its powerful 750-watt motor. The entire system is intentionally designed, with each element meeting a specific purpose. The hydraulic disc brakes, for instance, are suitable in any type of weather, inclement or clear. The geared hub motor provides enough power and boost to climb hills, zip across intersections, or speed along trails. The semi-integrated battery pops in and out easily to charge, and includes an LED so you can see the battery level at a glance. Plus, the fat tires complement off-road and trail rides and allow you to travel across just about any terrain. You can grab yours now for $1399, normally $2,099.

An electric bike is a great opportunity to take a ride, get some sun, and get out of the house without wasting gas. You can head out to grab brunch with friends, take your kids to the community pool, or spend some time along a boardwalk or at the beach, you name it. And thanks to Rad’s summer sales, you can also save $600 on the RadTrike — until the end of August — a three-wheeled bike that can carry up to 415 pounds, or 325 pounds max rider weight. It also features a range of up to 55 miles per charge, even with its powerful 750 watt motor. It has a unique and ergonomic design, thanks to the three wheels, but it’s also a lot of fun to ride.

But the real star of the show is the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step at $700 off, marking one of the biggest discounts period for this summer sale. Rad Power Bikes has pulled out all the big stops here and this bike is just what you need to hit the trails, go exploring, and have an amazing summer. Well, what are you waiting for? At least go take a look!

