The WLY Mammoth is a bumper-pull travel trailer built for serious Arctic camping

While many campers pack up their gear for winter at the first subzero temperature dip, there is a certain segment of hardcore outdoorsmen who enjoys the great outdoors in any season. Mammoth Overland’s WLY Mammoth is a lightweight travel trailer designed for just those campers who don’t mind bitter cold, scorching heat, and everything in between.

All-season travel trailers and RVs are nothing new. But Mammoth Overland takes “Arctic-ready” camping to a whole new level with the WLY Mammoth. Like the company’s other bumper-pull trailers, it’s built tough enough to survive the rigors of overlanding. But the WLY (that would be “wooly”) is purpose-built for winter camping. The cabin features a handsome plaid wool liner that not only looks great but also delivers an R-value of R12 — significantly higher than the R5 rating found in more ordinary campers. The floor boasts an even better R25 rating. Mammoth Overland adds an 11,500 BTU/hr propane-powered mobile forced air heating system to the mix. That’s enough power to heat a 600-square-foot cabin, ensuring the WLY stays ultra-toasty no matter how far the mercury drops outside. Plus, a heated king-size bed provides the perfect centerpiece for this winter-ready basecamp.

Even Scott Taylor, Mammoth Overland’s president, was surprised at just how effective this combination is at keeping the cold at bay. “During testing, we were able to maintain 85 degrees (29 °C) inside the trailer, even with the kitchen and both doors wide open, with a 27-degree (3 °C) outside temperature.”

The WLY isn’t just a warm place to sleep after a long day on the trail, though. It also boasts all of the same great features we love about Mammoth Overland’s other overlanding-ready trailers. That includes a 23ZERO Bushman awning that provides a sheltered outdoor space to remove your skis, snowshoes, and winter trekking gear. A standard cassette toilet means you never have to truly “rough it.” An outdoor kitchen connected to a 21-gallon freshwater tank with heated lines allows for cooking in virtually any conditions. The entire rig is connected to a standard 800-Ah Renogy power bank and twin 100-watt solar panels to keep everything humming no matter how far you plan to stray from civilization.

True to Mammoth Overland’s hardcore overlanding roots, the WLY Mammoth features plenty of off-road-ready tech, too. The entire trailer rides on beefy, 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T III 3PMS tires designed for extreme snow and icy conditions. Plus, a Timbren 3500HD independent suspension ensures maximum versatility in getting far, far off-pavement. A total of nine 20,000-pound recovery points, a standard shovel, and Maxtrax MKII recovery boards guarantee you can unstuck yourself and your tow vehicle if your camping trip doesn’t go quite as planned.

A fully loaded WLY Mammoth with all the bells and whistles hinted at above, plus a whole lot more stickers for $56,900. Mammoth Overland expects the first deliveries to drop sometime in early 2025. While that certainly ain’t cheap, the ultra-rugged, any-season build means it might be the only trailer you need to buy for a good long while. Spring, summer, fall, and winter — this is one hardcore rig to rule them all.

