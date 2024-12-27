 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The WLY Mammoth is a bumper-pull travel trailer built for serious Arctic camping

With a heated king bed and a massive portable heater, it's like a go-anywhere camp sauna on wheels.

By
Jeep pulling a Mammoth Overland WLY Mammoth trailer up a snowy mountain road.
Mammoth Overland

While many campers pack up their gear for winter at the first subzero temperature dip, there is a certain segment of hardcore outdoorsmen who enjoys the great outdoors in any season. Mammoth Overland’s WLY Mammoth is a lightweight travel trailer designed for just those campers who don’t mind bitter cold, scorching heat, and everything in between.

Get the full details on Mammoth Overland’s WLY Mammoth travel trailer

Profile of Mammoth Overland's WLY Mammoth travel trailer.
Mammoth Overland

All-season travel trailers and RVs are nothing new. But Mammoth Overland takes “Arctic-ready” camping to a whole new level with the WLY Mammoth. Like the company’s other bumper-pull trailers, it’s built tough enough to survive the rigors of overlanding. But the WLY (that would be “wooly”) is purpose-built for winter camping. The cabin features a handsome plaid wool liner that not only looks great but also delivers an R-value of R12 — significantly higher than the R5 rating found in more ordinary campers. The floor boasts an even better R25 rating. Mammoth Overland adds an 11,500 BTU/hr propane-powered mobile forced air heating system to the mix. That’s enough power to heat a 600-square-foot cabin, ensuring the WLY stays ultra-toasty no matter how far the mercury drops outside. Plus, a heated king-size bed provides the perfect centerpiece for this winter-ready basecamp.

Wool-lined interior of Mammoth Overland's WLY Mammoth travel trailer.
Mammoth Overland

Even Scott Taylor, Mammoth Overland’s president, was surprised at just how effective this combination is at keeping the cold at bay. “During testing, we were able to maintain 85 degrees (29 °C) inside the trailer, even with the kitchen and both doors wide open, with a 27-degree (3 °C) outside temperature.”

Recommended Videos

The WLY isn’t just a warm place to sleep after a long day on the trail, though. It also boasts all of the same great features we love about Mammoth Overland’s other overlanding-ready trailers. That includes a 23ZERO Bushman awning that provides a sheltered outdoor space to remove your skis, snowshoes, and winter trekking gear. A standard cassette toilet means you never have to truly “rough it.” An outdoor kitchen connected to a 21-gallon freshwater tank with heated lines allows for cooking in virtually any conditions. The entire rig is connected to a standard 800-Ah Renogy power bank and twin 100-watt solar panels to keep everything humming no matter how far you plan to stray from civilization.

Related

True to Mammoth Overland’s hardcore overlanding roots, the WLY Mammoth features plenty of off-road-ready tech, too. The entire trailer rides on beefy, 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T III 3PMS tires designed for extreme snow and icy conditions. Plus, a Timbren 3500HD independent suspension ensures maximum versatility in getting far, far off-pavement. A total of nine 20,000-pound recovery points, a standard shovel, and Maxtrax MKII recovery boards guarantee you can unstuck yourself and your tow vehicle if your camping trip doesn’t go quite as planned.

Build and spec your own WLY Mammoth trailer/camper

Mammoth Overland WLY Mammoth towable travel trailer lit up at dusk.
Mammoth Overland

A fully loaded WLY Mammoth with all the bells and whistles hinted at above, plus a whole lot more stickers for $56,900. Mammoth Overland expects the first deliveries to drop sometime in early 2025. While that certainly ain’t cheap, the ultra-rugged, any-season build means it might be the only trailer you need to buy for a good long while. Spring, summer, fall, and winter — this is one hardcore rig to rule them all.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Dispersed camping is your way to camp for free throughout the U.S. (seriously)
Feed your sense of adventure and get off the beaten path with the best free camping in America

The best camping season is upon us, and that means it’s time to pack your best camping tent and experience what the great outdoors has to offer, whether it’s by staying in the lush backcountry for several days or swimming in pristine alpine lakes.

Camping and RVing have exploded in popularity in the last few years. So no matter where you’re headed, you’re bound to have company. But, if you want to overnight somewhere completely alone with nature all (mostly) to yourself, dispersed camping is the way to go. Roughly one-quarter of the entire U.S. is federally owned land, after all. That means it belongs to us — to me and you.

Read more
Preorders for new $109k EV travel trailer with propulsion assist and solar panels open for only $500
There's a whole lot to love here
Pebble electric RV travel trailer in a grassy field in the mountains.

For some reason, electric vehicles are still polarizing (pun intended) for many consumers. Make no mistake, though, EVs are the way of the future, and not just for cars, trucks, and SUVs, but for recreational vehicles, too. California-based Pebble just announced presales for its all-new, high-tech Flow travel trailer with a revolutionary design that hints at some very good things to come for future RV owners.

Travel trailers aren't typically powered, so the idea of calling one an "electric vehicle" might seem strange. But it's clear the Flow is no ordinary travel trailer. At its core is a next-generation electrical system with universal charging and a hefty rooftop-mounted solar array. All of that tech powers a dual-motor active propulsion assist system, which helps to propel the Flow down the road electrically. With an advanced streamlined design (which the company claims is 300% more aerodynamic than even the lightest travel trailers), it also helps to reduce drag on the tow vehicle and improve fuel economy.

Read more
Winnebago’s new Access travel trailer is insanely cheap yet surprisingly full-featured
Solar power, built-in WiFi, and plenty of cargo space for your favorite outdoor gear — all for under $30K
Red pickup truck towing Winnebago Access travel trailer down the road.

RV’ing, like scuba diving, playing paintball, and climbing Mount Everest, can be an expensive pastime. The largest and most luxurious motorhomes are often more expensive than a modest, two-bedroom house. But even midsize touring coaches and lightweight travel trailers can be pricey too. Winnebago is looking to change the game to provide more folks without a six-figure spending account “access” to their own recreational vehicle.

The aptly named Access is Winnebago’s answer to the often over-priced RV market. It’s an affordable, entry-level travel trailer that doesn’t scrimp on features and amenities. Despite its sub-$30K price tag, it’ll be roomy enough to sleep up to eight passengers. The exact layout is up to you, but the company has confirmed a good mix of floor plans, including a fully enclosed bedroom with a queen-sized bed at either the front or rear. Mixed-use sofa and dinette areas will provide additional sleeping space for children or guests.

Read more