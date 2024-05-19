Over-specced, overbuilt, and spacious enough to sleep a family of four comfortably with room to spare.

Teardrop trailers have certainly come a long way in the last century, and especially in the last decade. The best off-road-ready models boast ultra-rugged designs built to tackle almost any terrain. The downside, however, is that their compact size means you’ll need to sacrifice interior living space, and sometimes, that’s just not a concession you’re willing to make. Enter Mammoth Overland’s all-new TL overland trailer, a beast of a travel trailer that’s Apocalypse-ready and roomy enough to sleep four adults.

Get the low-down on Mammoth Overland’s flagship overland trailer

On the outside, the TL overland trailer feels like a curious hybrid of a teardrop trailer and a compact yet rugged travel trailer. It is indeed both, and yet neither. Stepping inside, it’s easy to understand the TL (or “Tall Boy”) moniker. The tall interior provides 6’3″ of headroom and is plenty roomy for even your tallest friends to stand up comfortably. The floor plan is equally spacious, with room for a king-sized bed plus a modular couch that easily converts to a bed. Combined, there’s room for four adults to sleep comfortably or a family of five with small-ish children. That is an absurd amount of living space for a relatively compact trailer.

Recommended Videos

What further sets the TL apart, however, is the long list of luxuries. Adjacent to the bed is a Dickenson heater with an integrated ignition, making this a true winter-ready rig. More surprising is the legit indoor bathroom with a sink and shower with on-demand hot water, plus a portable cassette toilet. Additional amenities include power outlets (USB, AC, and DC) throughout the rig, a slide-out galley kitchen with a sink, an electric fridge, a dual-burner stove, and tinted windows for maximum privacy and temperature regulation. A beefy solar setup connected to a 2,000-watt inverter keeps all your favorite tech gadgets and the TL’s appliances humming no matter how far from civilization you’re planning to venture.

Of course, no “overland trailer” would be complete without serious off-road-ready gear. The TL boasts 33-inch BFG rubber, a Timbren 5200HD independent suspension, and even a pair of full-sized spares. Rock sliders and a 21.5-inch ground clearance mean it’s ready to take you just about anywhere. Exterior Molle panels, a modular roof rack, and Rotopax containers are all standard.

Spec out your own Mammoth Overland TL Overland Trailer

Mammoth Overland announced that it’s now accepting reservations for the TL Genesis Edition with an all-in price of $72,000. It ain’t cheap, but given how absurdly overbuilt and full-featured it is, it’s honestly not as expensive as we expected. Once the first ten models roll out, Mammoth will be offering a more toned-down version of the TL, presumably with a more toned-down price tag to match. Either way, a $1,000 refundable deposit is all it takes to get your personal build started. Production is expected to begin around the end of this year, and we assume the first deliveries should take place sometime in Q1/Q2 of 2025. If that seems like a long wait, look on the bright side: You have plenty of time to plan your first National Park campground stays.

Editors' Recommendations