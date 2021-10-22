The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Keep everything you need powered in any situation with the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 Solar Generator, on sale at Amazon for just $161, marked down from its regular price of $200 for a savings of $39. Generators are a handy piece of equipment to have on hand for those who live in parts of the country that are guaranteed to get plenty of snow this winter season. This pint-sized portable generator packs a punch; perfect for camping, hunting, hiking, or anything else you do in the great outdoors, this generator is powered by the sun itself to keep recharging all your devices. Order it now during the best Black Friday deals to get it in time for the late hunting season!

Generators are invaluable for anyone who loves to camp or travel as well as for homesteaders, and this solar generator from Jackery is highly rated among users. This portable power station is equipped with a 240-watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that can be recharged via solar panels. It is important to note that this generator does not come with solar panels; you will need to acquire those separately in order to recharge this generator. You can shop companion solar panels from Jackery on Amazon.

This generator features a range of plug-ins and ports to accommodate all of your devices. Included are one pure sine wave AC outlet, two USB-A ports, and one 12V DC car port. Whether you’re charging your smartphone, laptop, digital camera, or other device, get it done quickly and efficiently using this portable generator.

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy new equipment for your base camp. Save big on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 Solar Generator when you order it from Amazon for just $161. Marked down from its regular price of $200, you’ll save $39, plus Prime members get free two-day shipping. Not sure if this is the generator for you? Check out great deals on other solar generators here.

