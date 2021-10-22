  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Don’t Miss This Great Early Black Friday Solar Generator Deal on Amazon

By
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 product image on white background.

Keep everything you need powered in any situation with the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 Solar Generator, on sale at Amazon for just $161, marked down from its regular price of $200 for a savings of $39. Generators are a handy piece of equipment to have on hand for those who live in parts of the country that are guaranteed to get plenty of snow this winter season. This pint-sized portable generator packs a punch; perfect for camping, hunting, hiking, or anything else you do in the great outdoors, this generator is powered by the sun itself to keep recharging all your devices. Order it now during the best Black Friday deals to get it in time for the late hunting season!

Buy Now

Generators are invaluable for anyone who loves to camp or travel as well as for homesteaders, and this solar generator from Jackery is highly rated among users. This portable power station is equipped with a 240-watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that can be recharged via solar panels. It is important to note that this generator does not come with solar panels; you will need to acquire those separately in order to recharge this generator. You can shop companion solar panels from Jackery on Amazon.

This generator features a range of plug-ins and ports to accommodate all of your devices. Included are one pure sine wave AC outlet, two USB-A ports, and one 12V DC car port. Whether you’re charging your smartphone, laptop, digital camera, or other device, get it done quickly and efficiently using this portable generator.

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy new equipment for your base camp. Save big on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 Solar Generator when you order it from Amazon for just $161. Marked down from its regular price of $200, you’ll save $39, plus Prime members get free two-day shipping. Not sure if this is the generator for you? Check out great deals on other solar generators here.

Buy Now

More Solar Generator Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great solar generator and Black Friday deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500

$500 $600
A portable power generator that charges with AC, 12V, or even solar panels (not included). Max 500-watts via AC, DC, USB-A, and 12V plugs. Essential in power outages and convenient away from home. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

BLUETTI AC50S 500Wh Portable Power Station with Solar Panel Included

$659 $699
Great for camping or car trips and tailgating. Power station has two AC outlets and comes with a 120-watt solar panel to recharge from household power and/or solar power. Required cables included. more
Buy at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 Power Station and two SolarSaga 100W Solar Charging Panels

$1,499 $1,599
Stay powered up while off the grid with the combination of a Jackery Explorer 1,000-watt portable power station with two SolarSaga 100W solar panels that can fully recharge the power station. more
Buy at Amazon

Sportsman 7,500/6,000-Watt Dual Fuel Powered Portable Generator

$999
Electric start dual fuel generator with 7,500 watts of starting power and 6,000 watts of continuous power. Runs up to 9 hours on gas at 50% or 5 hours on an LP tank. Work sites, home backup power, more
Buy at The Home Depot
With on-page coupon

Puleida Pu600 600W Portable Generator/Power Station

$460 $500
Portable power for camping, tailgating, power outages, and emergencies with 600 watts of juice for your gadgets. Also compatible with a solar panel (sold separately) for recharging in the outdoors. more
Buy at Amazon

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel

$153 $200
This large, foldable solar panel charger is the perfect road trip or blackout companion, letting you juice up your power station without having to rely on any energy source other than the sun. more
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

The 11 Best Grills to Buy in 2021: Gas, Charcoal, and More

Veggies and meat on a gril.l

Healthy Chili Recipes To Try for Fall

Jamie Oliver veggie chili.

Men’s Guide to No Shave November 2021

Young man with a fake moustache.

AirPods Pro Just Got a Handsome Discount at Amazon for Black Friday

AirPods Pro on Table

11 Tips for Sleeping in a Tent More Comfortably

Cheerful traveler lying on bed in tent.

How ‘Bout Them Apples? 5 of the Highest Alcohol Ciders

5 Haunted Wineries Worth a Spine-Tingling Visit

Haunted Winery

Curaçao Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More

Shoreside of Curaco.

The 15 Best True-Crime Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

best crime documentaries on netflix epstein

The Best Merino Shirts for Men To Layer With This Fall and Winter

Man wearing merino wool long sleeve shirt.

Anthony Bourdain Producer, Tom Vitale, on Processing His Writing and Grieving

Anthony Bourdain sitting on a motorcycle looking off into the distance.

The 10 Best Meal Kit Delivery Services to Try Right Now

An untouched healthy dish and a drink with towel and laptop on a kitchen counter.

Meet the Chef Who Is Changing Korean Fine Dining in America

Wagyu Samhap at Oiji in East Village.