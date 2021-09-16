  1. Outdoors
You Won’t Believe How Cheap This Portable Solar Generator Is Today

If you’re keen to be well-prepared on your camping trips, you need a good quality portable solar generator, and right now, Amazon has an amazing offer on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500. Ordinarily priced at $600, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is down to just $500 with an extra $50 off at the checkout meaning it costs just $450. A saving of $150 on the usual price, this is a great time to ensure you’re good to go for power when embarking on a camping trip or similar excursion. Be quick though. Stock is likely to be strictly limited on such a good deal and you won’t want to miss out.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is just the kind of thing you need when you’re looking at buying the best camping gear. Built to last, it uses a lithium-ion battery pack contained within a safely designed frame structure to ensure that it’s sturdy and reliable no matter how you plan on traveling.

With a 518 watt-hour capacity, it’s able to power many different devices ranging from mini fridges, cooling fans, to air pumps, lamp lights, and even TVs. The power station features 1 AC outlet, 3 USB-A ports, 2 DC ports, plus 1 car port so there are plenty of options for how you use it here. It has a smart battery management system, too, which means the battery life cycle is improved every step of the way.

The best part while camping? The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is the same size as a basketball so it’s easy to carry around with a solid handle that’s easy to grip. Everything about the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is designed with convenience in mind.

Whether you’re worried about power outages at home or you want to keep the juice flowing while you go on an amazing camping or road trip, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 has your back, providing you with ample power at all times. You’ll really appreciate its great performance.

Ordinarily priced at $600, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is down to just $450 thanks to an additional $50 being taken off at checkout at Amazon right now. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your power needs for less.

