Shhhh! Amazon is Having a FLASH SALE on Solar Generators Today

Looking to go on an expedition to the great outdoors, but not quite ready to part with your electronic devices yet? Then you should look into getting a solar generator. Not only do they store enough power to keep your most essential gadgets running throughout a weekend camping trip, but you can use solar panels to keep them going for days.

Right now, Amazon is running an incredible flash sale on three solar generators. The FlashFish 300W Solar Generator is on sale for just $180, which is $43 off the standard $223 price tag. You can also check out the Progeny 300W Power Station, which you can pick up today for $246 — $24 off the original price. If you’re looking for a higher-end option, you should take a look at the Jackery Explorer 500. It’s available for $500, a massive $100 off the regular price of $600. You can find out more about these three power stations below.

FlashFish 300W Solar Generator — $180, was $223

FlashFish 300w On White Background

If you’re looking for your first portable battery, you won’t find a better bang-for-your-buck deal than this FlashFish Solar Generator. Its 222Wh battery and three output ports will keep your most important devices powered over your next expedition. It’s also a perfect size to bring along on a short trip, thanks to its compact form factor and weight at just 5.73 pounds. The solar panel allows this generator to reach a full charge in just six to seven hours. In case you’re headed to an area without a lot of sunlight, it also takes just around six hours to charge it from your car port or with an included AC wall adapter. Usually $223, you can pick this up right now on Amazon for just $180, which is $43 off the original price.

Progeny 300W Power Station — $246, was $270

Progeny Power Station on White Background

With a 299Wh battery, 12V regulated DC, and rugged design, the Progeny 300W Power Station is a fantastic tool for outdoor trips. At just 7 pounds, it punches significantly above its weight, with enough power to charge a smartphone 25 times and keep a mini-fridge running for several hours. It has a thoughtful selection of power outlets and ports, including a handy USB-C port for modern devices and a 5W wireless charging pad that is compatible with Qi devices. It makes a great backup power source for your home or office, allowing you to keep working even when there’s an electric outage or keep necessary devices like home security systems and CPAPs running. While it’s typically priced at $270, you can get it for just $246 on Amazon. Click the Buy Now button below before this deal ends!

Jackery Explorer 500 — $500, was $600

Jackery 500 on White Background

If you’re looking for the absolute best portable power station at a mid-level price point, look no further than the Jackery Explorer 500. This generator has over 5,000 ratings and an average of 4.8 stars on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. The Explorer 500 has everything you could need on your next outdoor adventure: A massive 518Wh battery, a portable size, and a stable lithium-ion battery pack with plenty of battery management features that help ensure its longevity. The pack is enclosed in a rugged body designed to minimize damage. It also has seven different slots for powering your devices and supports pass-through charging. This beloved power station is normally priced at $600, but you can buy it today for just $500, which is a whole $100 off the original price. Check out now before this deal ends!

