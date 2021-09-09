If you love to head to the great outdoors to unwind and relax, but you know you could do with a reliable power source, you’re going to love the EcoFlow sale going on right now. At the moment, you can buy a fantastic portable power station from just $499 with solar panels available from just $299. It’s the ideal accompaniment to your camping setup, enabling you to cook up a storm with the minimum of hassle. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the EcoFlow sale.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station — $549, was $649

Similar to the previous power station, the EcoFlow RIVER Pro Portable Power Station is more high-end. It has a capacity of 720Wh but still weighs just 16.8 pounds, so it’s ideal for heading out and about with. Again, you can double the capacity if you need to, increasing it up to 1,440Wh for those times when you’re camping for much longer periods or you want to energize the whole group’s technology. Being able to power up to 10 devices simultaneously makes the whole process much simpler with X-Boost mode available for those heavy duty times.

EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station — $499, was $599

Portable thanks to its well-constructed design and easy-to-grip handle, the EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station packs a punch where it counts. It’s able to power up to 10 devices simultaneously with the ability to power some devices up to 1,800W via its X-Boost mode. While you probably won’t need that much juice while you’re camping, it’s nice to know the option is there. A modular design adds more options as well, with the ability to add an extra battery that doubles the capacity to 576Wh from 288Wh. It’s down to you if you want to reduce the weight or you need the extra power, meaning plenty of flexibility. Whatever you decide, you can charge it from 0% to 80% in just an hour and there are 3 AC outlets for added convenience.

EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel — $299, was $449

With $120 off, this is a great time to snap up an EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel. Highly portable, it folds up so you can easily take it with you on your camping trips without it taking up too much room. It weighs just 15.4 pounds so it’s easy to lift, too. While being lightweight, it’s also extremely capable, with a high conversion efficiency of 21-22% so you get improved performance even in cold and cloudy environments. It’s IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, too, so you’re good to go no matter how out of the way you might be traveling. It even has an ETFE film which provides extra protection against ultraviolet light, prolonging its lifespan.

EcoFlow DELTA + 160W Solar Panel — $1,599, was $1,849

For the best outdoor solution, you’ll want to pair up your portable power station with a solar panel. The EcoFlow DELTA is the best portable power station from EcoFlow and this bundle comes with a 160W Solar Panel for added convenience. Able to power up to 13 devices simultaneously with 6 pure sine wave AC outlets, it can power almost anything you can think of, no matter what your plans are while camping. Thanks to the 160W Solar Panel’s high conversion efficiency of 21-22%, it’s great in all conditions including cold and cloudy environments. It’s IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, too, so there’s no worry here when it comes to tackling the outdoors effectively. An ETFE film provides extra protection against ultraviolet light as well, prolonging the solar panel’s lifespan. It’s a great high-end solution if you’re passionate about camping regularly.

