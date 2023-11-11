Want that board from a few seasons back? Now you can get it!

Got any Burton gear collecting dust?

Well, this month, Arrive Recommerce (Arrive)—the leading tech company powering Returns to Recommerce along with non-new resale for brands and retailers—announced they are furthering their relationship with Burton Snowboards and expanding the company’s year-old trade-in initiative, “Pass Along.”

The expansion will now allow riders to purchase used gear directly through Burton, either online or in-store, providing another way for riders to extend the life of shelved equipment and get it back out on the slopes. Both programs augment Burton’s rental program, which launched in October 2022.

“This is an exciting growth opportunity and a step forward in Burton’s ongoing digital transformation,” said Elysa Walk, Burton’s Chief Business Officer. “We are thrilled to further our partnership with Arrive, a company that shares in our values and [promises] to both our customers and the planet.”

How to get in on the Pass Along

Riders who are growing out of old gear and looking to buy new will have the opportunity to trade in and trade up, as well as get their old authentic, gently used Burton gear into the hands of aspiring boarders everywhere.

“Burton has always been a first mover, and it is only natural that the brand lays [the] foundation for its community to expand the life and use of its quality gear and apparel,” said Rachelle Snyder, Arrive CEO.

How to trade in snowboard gear

To get started with trading in gear, visit Burton’s Pass Along page and follow the steps after clicking trade-in.

According to Burton’s website, riders can exchange “gently used Burton and Analog snowboards and outerwear that function properly and are in very good, clean, reusable condition.”

Riders can exchange boards from 2013 onward and outerwear from the 2018 season onward. Heck, you could exchange a board with the fancy new Step-On Grom if you wanted to.

In exchange, riders will receive in-store credit that can be used toward purchases online at Burton.com or at their flagship retail stores.

As a disclaimer, Burton states that any gear mailed in that “doesn’t meet program requirements” will not be returned. Make sure to check the program requirements before shipping anything away.

How to purchase used gear

In order to get in on Burton’s used inventory, either navigate to Burton’s used gear page or visit one of Burton’s flagship retail stores in Burlington, VT, Boston, MA, Boulder, CO, Chicago, IL, Denver, CO, New York, NY, Santa Monica, CA, Truckee, CA, or Wrentham, MA.

Why is Burton doing this?

To use Burton’s words, they’re testing this new way of business to help new people access their brand. They understand the winter sports barrier to entry and are looking to this expansion as a way to break that barrier down.

In addition to store credit, givers will also have the option to put their full gift card value to The Chill Foundation, which helps inspire youth to overcome challenges through board sports.

The Pass Along is yet another step towards Burton Snowboards’ mission to be climate-positive by 2025.

