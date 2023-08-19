 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Snowboard season is almost here, and the most insane Burton Step-On bindings just dropped

We can't get enough of Burton Step-On bindings

Tom Kilpatrick
By
Burton step on for kids and splitboarders
Burton

If there’s one thing better than new snowboarding tech to get you stoked for winter, it’s new snowboarding tech that makes the best gear on the market available to a broader audience. This winter, Burton Snowboards is adding to its range of industry-leading step-on boots and bindings, with these newest Burton step-on bindings paving the way for split boarders and groms to step in and shred — no more strapping in or sitting down.

The good news for young shredders and backcountry powder chasers is that you don’t have long to wait. The Burton Step-On Grom arrives on October 3rd, along with the new colorways of the established Burton Step-on binding lines. Burton Step-on Split bindings will follow shortly after, on November 20th. If you’re not a part of the Burton Step-On revolution yet, here’s why these newest additions should sway you.

Burton

Burton Grom Step-On

So often, our young chargers are limited in what equipment they can ride in. A historical look at the gear groms have been riding sometimes makes you wonder how many young rippers have stuck at the sport. Burton is here to shake that up. Not only is the range of kids’ Burton Snowboards aligned with their adult range — including the truly awesome Custom and the Family Tree Hometown Hero but now the bindings are too.

Related

Small hands in big mittens no longer have to contend with buckles and ratchets. Instead, riding with your grom now includes more of what you both love — shredding. The Burton Grom Step-On fits boot sizes 11C – 2K, ideal for the growing young rider. If you want to inspire the next generation of rippers and have a riding buddy for winters to come, there’s no better way than to start them off with the gear you’re already on.

Burton

Burton Split Step-On

With Burton step-on bindings hitting the mark on their ridiculously good all-mountain snowboards and the Burton Loback Step-On cornering the market for all you steezy park rats, Burton’s attention turned beyond the groomer. With splitboarding binding manufacturers all fighting to shed a few ounces here and there on their bindings, Burton has crushed all competition by completely removing the heel and toe strap, leaving you with just the framework to attach to your super-light splitboard.

Recommended Videos

But the Burton Split Step-On isn’t just about adding lightweight efficiency to your backcountry setup — though I’m not knocking this, saving weight is the key to getting more powder runs on fresher legs. Like all-mountain and park models, these bindings give you industry-leading response and control. The best thing about these bindings, though, is the speed. The freshest lines go to the fastest setup, and what’s more immediate than stepping in and shredding that deep, deep powder? No friends on a powder day doesn’t quite scan in the backcountry — you and your buddies have to have each others’ backs — but this winter, stop watching other riders snake your lines. Step on, shred, and know you’re having more fun than anyone else on the mountain.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Burton Step-On bindings and boots review: Should you opt-in to Step-On?
What we really think about Burton's Step-On bindings and boots
burton step on boot and bindings review hero

Step-on bindings (or step-in, depending on who makes them) are polarizing. For many, the act of ratcheting snowboard bindings down across the boots is just part of the snowboarding experience. Several brands have some form of step-into-them-without-really-adjusting-straps bindings, but let’s not kid ourselves that, like much of snowboarding, Burton has set the standard. But does that mean Burton Step-On bindings and boots are the best you can get?

I’ve been testing Burton’s setup for a full year with a few different boards to get the best idea of whether step-on bindings are worth investing in. Unlike so many other Burton Step:On reviews, I didn’t take them out once or twice so I could write a hot-take. This is published after many months of testing and dozens of runs. I’ve been using Burton Step-Ons for almost two full seasons. Burton has been perfecting its Step-On system for over a decade.

Read more
Burton Custom X snowboard review: Don’t hold back
Tried and tested: What we really think about the Burton Custom X snowboard
burton custom x review snowboard deck

Here’s an abstract question to start a Burton snowboard review with: have you ever driven a Ferrari?

A Ferrari is a masterfully engineered sports car without compromise. It costs more than the average sports car, but anyone who owns one will tell you it’s worth whatever they spent. Ferraris have the ability to convert fans into fanatics; many are looking for their second or third Ferrari. There’s just something special about driving a Ferrari; it’s unforgettable, and you’ll chase the feeling constantly after driving one.

Read more
Burton Family Tree Hometown Hero snowboard review: Powder lovers apply within
Snowboard review: What do we really think about the powder-plowing Burton Family Tree Hometown Hero?
burton family tree hometown hero snowboard review

Saying “fresh pow” to a snowboarder is like saying “walkies” to a dog. Ears perk up, heads tilt, eyes widen, and the mind spins into overdrive about how much fun can be had outside. For many, the lack of a proper snowboard equipped to handle deep powder detracts from heading into the snow altogether. Some take their main all-mountain ride into deep powder and hope for the best. For us, Burton snowboards rule the mountain, on and off-piste, so we were excited to give the Hometown Hero a shot at proving itself in powder. The Burton Family Tree Hometown Hero snowboard wants to help powder hounds achieve more – but is it worth the spend? Moreover, is it great in all conditions, or should you leave it on display until powder days arrive?

I recently tested the Burton Family Tree Hometown Hero in various conditions and on various terrain. Here’s my unbiased take.
The type of snowboarder I am
I am highly technical. If you want to nerd out on down-unweighted turns, I’m your guy. I plan my lines and execute them. I don’t crave speed, and I’m not reckless. I’m not always a park rider, but I’m not afraid of features. For me, side hits are far more fun to me than a terraformed park. I ride in the Pacific Northwest most days but often travel to go snowboarding.
The conditions for my Burton Family Tree Hometown Hero review
This board was tested on Mount Hood in Oregon and at Vail Resort in Colorado.

Read more