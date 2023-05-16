 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Rail bike tours are the soft adventure trend for anyone who loves the nostalgia of train travel

Riding the rails isn't just for wayward vagabonds. These rail bike tours are an exciting way to see the world.

Mike Richard
Chelsea Batten
By and
Rail Explorers rail bikes lined up on a train track with the sunrise in the background.
Rail Explorers USA/Facebook

“Do you even rail bike, bro?” You’ll probably be asked this question dozens of times this summer by anyone from your most extreme adrenalin-addicted friends to your grandmother’s sweet old knitting buddies. That’s because the newest bucket-list adventure activity on Earth is beloved by adventure seekers of all ages.

Put simply, rail bike tours involve riding pedal-powered (and sometimes even electric) machines along abandoned or disused railroad tracks that no longer carry train traffic. Rail bike tours are relatively new over the last few years, and they’re expanding all over the world, making use of defunct rail lines that traverse scenic natural areas. Here’s a closer look at the best rail bike tour operators and where to find them.

Recommended Videos

Rail Explorers USA

Multiple U.S. Locations

1 of 3
Rail Explorers rail bikes lined up on a train track with the sunrise in the background.
Rail Explorers USA/Facebook
rail explorers usa 2 rail bike
Rail Explorers USA/Facebook
rail explorers usa 3 rail bike
Rail Explorers USA/Facebook

This company provides rail bike tours in four U.S. locations, including the Catskill Mountains, Rhode Island, and Boone, Iowa. With scenic views throughout the relaxed excursion, these trips are perfect for those looking to get off the beaten path and check out each region in a new and exciting way.

The eight-mile roundtrip Catskills tour travels for about 2.5 hours along the historic Ulster and Delaware Railroads, alongside Esopus Creek through the woods. Bring a snack and a drink for lunch at the creekside turnaround.

The Rhode Island trip offers a variety of regular and themed tours, including the most popular: “The Northern Ramble” and “The Southern Circuit.” The Ramble takes guests on a six-mile jaunt from Portsmouth to the Sakonnet River. It’s a one-way trip with a return via shuttle bus — perfect for anyone looking for a more leisurely rail ride. The Circuit trip is six miles roundtrip and allows guests to eat lunch at a private waterfront picnic area.

At every location, Rail Explorers USA offers two types of “Explorer” vehicles: a tandem for two people or a quad for up to four people. Both are safe, well-designed, and easy to use.

Book Now

Flekkefjordbanen

Flekkefjord, Norway

Who says southern Norway doesn’t have some of the best rail biking on Earth? Well … no one, really. But if you’re in the Flekkefjord area and looking for stunning nature scenes, architectural wonders, and some leg-pumping, self-propelled, train-inspired action, the rail-biking tour at Flekkefjordbanen is not to be missed.

This railway line operated for most of the 20th century, connecting Flekkefjord to Sørlandsbanen. Though the last journey made by the Flekkefjordbanen train was in 1990, visitors and locals alike can once again tour this magical area by rail — by rail bike.

Local Norwegians are intent on preserving the railroad and turning it into a living museum. Example A: The slogan, which goes “cultural salvation through active use.” Rail biking is the perfect way to put that slogan into action. An activity suitable for old and young alike, the track takes you through a beautiful natural landscape and no less than 17 tunnels. There are tours every day in the summer.

Book Now

Revolution Rail Co.

Multiple U.S. Locations

1 of 3
revolution rail co 1 rail bike
Revolution Rail Co.
revolution rail co 2 rail bike
Revolution Rail Co./Facebook
revolution rail co 3 rail bike
Revolution Rail Co./Facebook

The Adirondacks-based Revolution Rail Co. started with its initial rail bike tour leading riders on a six-mile adventure through the forest along the Hudson River in New York. One of the highlights of this fairly flat-terrain ride is crossing a trestle bridge over the Hudson (think Stand By Me sans train). At the turnaround point, riders can refuel with a snack and a drink while the bikes are readied for the return trip.

This trip will truly be a unique exploration for most, considering this section of the Adirondacks has never seen passenger traffic before. Tours run throughout each day, and there is no minimum age requirement, meaning even baby Timmy can be a part of the fun. The company has since expanded beyond this one tour to multiple rail biking locations in New Jersey, Colorado, and even coastal Maine.

Book Now

Pudding Creek Railbikes

Fort Bragg, California

Couple taking an electric rail bike tour along the Redwood Route in Pudding Creek, California.

The East Coast may have popularized rail bike tours, but “The Other Coast” is picking up on the trend. Beginning in Fort Bragg, Pudding Creek Railbikes takes riders on a tour of California’s beautiful Mendocino County, over wooden trestle bridges and past the ancient redwood trees of the state’s famous Redwood Route. It’s an area rich in wildlife, so nature lovers can keep an eye out for osprey, blue herons, deer, turtles, and even the occasional bear.

What truly sets this rail bike tour apart, however, is that each bike is electric, which makes this the laziest — er, most leisurely — rail bike tour in the country. Just hop on and go, so you can focus on the important things, like taking pictures of birds and your kids. Plus, for an extra $30, dog owners can even take their pup along for the ride in a purpose-built rail bike “caboose.” Free bandana and doggo treat included!

Book Now

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
These are the best skinning knives to up your hunting game this year
Whether you're after a single blade or a skinning set, we've got the right blade for you
Skinning knife

There are no shortcuts when it comes to hunting, and preparation is key to every success. You'll have your best hunting knives sharpened and ready to go, scent blocker on, and you'll stalk your game constantly. In a sport that takes so much patience, these are the elements that can make or break a hunting trip.

But once you take your shot and have your game, you need to skin it. While most hunters prepare themselves with the best hunting gear, they often overlook the importance of having the best skinning knife tucked away. To properly skin and dress in the field, you need the right knife. With a poor-quality knife, you'll struggle to clean the animal properly and risk repeatedly missing the skin, so get it right this season with the best skinning knives you can get your hands on.

Read more
A golf range finder might make all the difference in your game — here’s why
Don't have a golf range finder? It might be one of the biggest mistakes you'll make this season.
a golf ball on course on edge of hole

Golf: one of the most timeless and genteel sports a person can play. Many will tell you that business deals are done on the golf course rather than in the boardroom. Beyond wheeling and dealing, it’s also a fantastic way to socialize with friends and colleagues. For people in warmer climates like Florida and South Carolina, it’s a year-round sport. For the northeast, ‘tis the season to return to the golf course, but you may be rusty.

Tired of constantly hitting a ball into the water rather than anywhere near a hole? Feel like your golf game has plateaued in recent years? Sure, practice makes progress. However, a golf range finder may be what’s missing from your arsenal. The tool acts as the perfect teammate, measuring distance and accuracy to help a golfer decide how hard to hit the ball. One can help you lower your score, negate the need to fish balls out of the water, and impress your golf crew. Get the 4-1-1 on the missing piece to your golf game.

Read more
Discover the best electric mountain bikes for hitting the trails this year
A review of 2023's top e-MTBs
A mountain bike in action

Down with exhausted calves — all hail the rise of the ebike! Electric bikes are taking over anywhere bicycles roam, including off-road trails. Few things have changed the MTB (mountain biking) space like electrification, taking trail capabilities to a new level, and allowing riders to actually enjoy the uphill pedal. To that end, we’re looking at the best electric mountain bikes of 2023.

Each of these e-MTBs has been tested extensively in a wide range of trail conditions, from easy flow trails to more technical challenges. While electric mountain bikes tend to be fairly pricey — it’s not uncommon for them to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $8,000 — the recommendations below represent a wide range of budgets. Check back often, as we'll be updating our ebike coverage regularly, looking at standout models like the Juiced RipCurrent S and the VanMoof S3.

Read more