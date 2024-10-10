Explore America's top wine regions by bike

Vineyard cycling is on the rise as outdoor enthusiasts seek to combine scenic bike routes with the beauty of vineyards. A recent study by buycycle identified the top U.S. states for this experience.
California ranks first and is home to over 6,000 wineries and iconic routes like Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail, which stretches for 29 miles and features gorgeous views of vineyards like Stag’s Leap.
New York follows, boasting over 800 wineries and 42,000 cycling routes nestled along gorgeous lakes. The Shawangunk Wine Trail is one of the state’s most famous routes, featuring over a dozen wineries for visitors to explore.
Washington rounds out the top three, featuring over 1,400 wineries and nearly 16,000 cycling routes. Many of these routes are situated in The Yakima Valley, Washington’s oldest wine region. Here, you’ll find beautiful rolling hills as well as desert landscapes, creating great conditions for Syrah and Riesling.
The top 15 states for vineyard cycling
According to the study done by buycycle, these are the top 15 states for vineyard cycling.
- California: 6,365 wineries and 82,651 cycling routes
- New York: 826 wineries and 42,845 cycling routes
- Washington: 1,421 wineries and 15,789 cycling routes
- Texas: 1,007 wineries and 31,375 cycling routes
- Oregon: 978 wineries and 11,140 cycling routes
- Michigan: 725 wineries and 12,604 cycling routes
- Pennsylvania: 609 wineries and 14,326 cycling routes
- Colorado: 277 wineries and 16,187 cycling routes
- Ohio: 555 wineries and 11,352 cycling routes
- Missouri: 351 wineries and 5,913 cycling routes
- Massachusetts: 191 wineries and 17,959 cycling routes
- North Carolina: 312 wineries and 11,338 cycling routes
- Iowa: 182 wineries and 4,152 cycling routes
- Virginia: 597 wineries and 1,939 cycling routes
- Florida: 197 wineries and 35,882 cycling routes