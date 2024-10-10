Explore America's top wine regions by bike

Vineyard cycling is on the rise as outdoor enthusiasts seek to combine scenic bike routes with the beauty of vineyards. A recent study by buycycle identified the top U.S. states for this experience.

California ranks first and is home to over 6,000 wineries and iconic routes like Napa Valley’s Silverado Trail, which stretches for 29 miles and features gorgeous views of vineyards like Stag’s Leap.

Recommended Videos

New York follows, boasting over 800 wineries and 42,000 cycling routes nestled along gorgeous lakes. The Shawangunk Wine Trail is one of the state’s most famous routes, featuring over a dozen wineries for visitors to explore.

Washington rounds out the top three, featuring over 1,400 wineries and nearly 16,000 cycling routes. Many of these routes are situated in The Yakima Valley, Washington’s oldest wine region. Here, you’ll find beautiful rolling hills as well as desert landscapes, creating great conditions for Syrah and Riesling.

The top 15 states for vineyard cycling

According to the study done by buycycle, these are the top 15 states for vineyard cycling.