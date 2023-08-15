These are the 6 best ebikes of 2023 to boost any type of ride

Casual bike rides are supposed to be, well, casual, and relaxed. The idea is, like going for a stroll, you’re not necessarily working hard or breaking up a sweat. But depending on where you live, that may be out of the question, especially in this summer heat. For example, if you live in a hilly or mountainous area, then you’re always going to bike uphill at some point, which is a lot of work. What you may not know is that with an ebike, you can mitigate a lot of that work — the motor makes it easy to navigate tough terrain.

That’s true regardless of when and where you’re riding, including during commutes, to run errands, or when you’re out for a joyride. If you’re looking for an ebike to make your rides smoother, better, and more enjoyable overall, we’ve gathered up all of the top picks below.

The Best for Casual Cruising

Aventon Bikes Pace500.3 Ebike

The Pace500.3 has a top speed of 28 miles per hour, with a range of up to 60 miles on a single charge. Coupled with the 500-watt motor and intuitive torque sensor, you can set a high pace with minimal effort. It’s leisure with a lift, allowing you to fine-tune and customize your ride, and also benefit from lots of power to get over those steep inclines without ruining your casual trip. You can use it for quick rides, as a daily driver during commutes, or just to put the pedal to the medal and feel the cool wind and breeze in your hair.

In line with letting you set your own pace, the Pace500.3 offers a bevy of power options, like four new pedal assist levels — eco, tour, sport, and turbo — so you can adjust the power to perfectly match the terrain you’re traversing. The all-new turn signal functionality makes it both safer and easier to move around local roads, and the Pace500.3’s cushioned saddle, swept-back handlebars, and upright riding position all provide extra comfort during use.

A backlit LCD rests atop the handlebars, allowing you to see a variety of riding stats at a glance. For instance, it will show your current speed, pedal assist level, active mode, battery life, and more. You can also charge your smartphone on the go through its concealed USB port, or sync your device through the Aventon app to interact with the larger Aventon community — a strong, active, and engaging community of like-minded bikers.

This is a bike for everyone, of any skill level, and virtually any activity you’d be doing on a traditional bicycle. As mentioned, you can take it for a casual joyride, hit the local shops, commute, or just ride around the neighborhood — whatever spins your spokes. It’s packed with power and ready to give your leisure rides an elevated experience.

The Best for Cargo

Aventon Abound

With its multifaceted design, relaxed seating, and extra cargo space for storage, the Aventon Abound is excellent for commutes, picnics, joyrides, and everything in between. If you’re taking a trip to a local store and need some space to stow your groceries or purchases, you can do just that with Abounds rear frame — you can attach a basket or storage rack to it.

The bike features a top speed of 20 miles per hour with a 50-mile range thanks to a 750-watt motor, powerful torque sensor, and more. The pedal assist makes it easy to power through difficult areas, like uphill, and both integrated lights and turn signal functionality make rides so much safer. Additional features include a backlit LCD, front suspension, a dropper seat post, footboards, and fenders.

The Best Smart Bike

Urtopia Carbon 1s

The first thing that might stand out about Urtopia’s Carbon 1s ebike is its sleek design. The stylish frame, the minimalist approach, with the orange accents are stunning — and it comes in four different styles. More impressively, it boasts 60+ miles per charge with a 2.5-hour charging time. It also has a top speed of 25 miles per hour with 4 levels of pedal assist, delivered thanks to the 350-watt 45Nm brushless motor. It’s a versatile bike safe for use on varying types of terrain.

Of course, what we really love about it is the smart functionality baked into the core system. It’s aided by a constant 4G mobile connection, with full GPS tracking. That way you always know where the bike is at all times, and it will retain that connection for as long as 30 days, even if the bike is stolen. Navigation is possible without a cell phone, and it’s integrated with smart health apps like Apple Watch and Strava to sync your fitness stats. Did we mention the frame is all carbon fiber?

The Best for Off-Road

Heybike Explore Step-Thru Fat Tire

Bigger, all-terrain-ready wheels? Check. Tough and rugged design? Check. Powerful motor, extended range, and excellent performance? Check. All of those descriptors explain Heybike’s Explore, which is ready to take you on your next adventure. It offers a range of 55 to 70 miles per charge, with a 750-watt brushless motor and a fully removable 48-volt 20 amp-hour battery. The battery lifts right out of the frame for easy removal.

The step-thru frame allows you to easily lift your leg over the bike, and the frame is more adaptable than most mountain bikes. Additional features include a small display on the handlebars, front suspension, a damping seat, bottle holder and integrated rack mounting holes — to stow gear via an attachable rack — and more. It doesn’t just look fantastic, it’s ready to take on the world right alongside you.

The Best for Commutes

Serial 1 Rush/CTY Speed

Look, if you’re grabbing an ebike to make your commute more enjoyable then chances are you’re not interested in some of the more extreme aspects of these bike types. What you really care about is getting to your destination safely, on time, and without breaking too much of a sweat — especially if you’re riding around in a suit or dressed up. The Serial 1 Rush/CTY Speed is perfect for that, and it looks fantastic, with a couple of color options, and it rides smoothly. It has a top speed of 28 miles per hour, and a range of 25 to 115 miles, depending on how fast and hard you ride. The 706-watt-hour lithium-ion battery takes 7.5 hours to charge to full, so it can charge during the day while you work for the ride home.

Four levels of pedal assist are available in the form of Eco, Tour, Sport, and Boost modes. All are delivered reliably via the Brose TF Mag motor, which offers 90Nm of 66-feet-per-pounds of torque. That last bit means it’s powerful enough to tackle tough terrain too, including slopes and hills. You can sync the bike with Serial 1’s mobile app, as well.

The Best for All Riders

VanMoof S5

It’s not available just yet, but that’s okay because the VanMoof S5 is an ebike built for everybody, of all skill levels. It offers a riding range of 37 miles — on full power mode — up to 93 miles — on economy mode. More notably, the Halo Ring interface on the handlebars communicates everything you need to know during your ride through light rings. That way you never have to take your eyes off the ride, but you can always see what speed you’re currently riding at, or what level of power assist is enabled. Your phone can also be mounted to the handlebars to use as a secondary smart display.

It has a built-in kick lock with anti-theft features, including an alarm that will go off if it’s tampered with, and support to track your bike through VanMoof’s mobile app via Apple’s Find My network. Some modular options allow you to further outfit the bike as needed, so, for example, you can attach a cargo rack to carry your belongings. You can sign up to be notified when the S5 is available or book a test ride at exclusive locations.