Woodford Reserve launches New Distillery Series: Chocolate Whisper Redux 139.4

Woodford Reserve is launching a second Chocolate Whsiper whiskey

Woodford Reserve
Located in the heart of horse racing country in Versailles, Kentucky, Woodford Reserve is one of the biggest names in the bourbon world. It’s beloved for its flagship expressions and limited-released offerings. Recently, the iconic brand announced the launch of a truly unique whiskey.

Woodford Reserve Chocolate Whisper Redux 139.4

Woodford Reserve Chocolate Whisper Redux 139.4 is a limited-edition whiskey in its Distillery Series, which was created to push the brand’s innovative and creative boundaries. This new expression is also Woodford Reserve’s highest-proof expression ever made. It’s also the second Chocolate Whisper release, as the first one was launched in 2021.

This whiskey is matured for twelve years. The extra years add new dimensions to this memorable, highly sippable whiskey. The result (according to Woodford Reserve) is a cherry mahogany-colored whiskey that begins with a nose of chocolate, rich toasted oak, clove, and nutmeg. The palate is a mix of cacao nib, dark roasted coffee, dried cherry, cranberry, and charred oak. The finish is loaded with pecan and rich oak.

“It is exciting to see how Chocolate Whisper Redux evolved since its initial release in 2021,” Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a press release.

“A longer barrel age has enhanced its bold flavor notes while preserving the long finish.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition whiskey is available in limited quantities at the Woodford Reserve Distillery beginning today. It will also be available for shipping to Kentucky, New Hampshire, Nebraska, North Dakota, and D.C.) from the Woodford Reserve online shop for the suggested retail price of $99.99.

