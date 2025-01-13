Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked is finally available nationwide

Table of Contents Table of Contents Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Where can I buy it?

There aren’t many Kentucky distilleries more beloved than Woodford Reserve. From its classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon to its limited releases, it’s the type of distillery that seems to produce nothing but notable expressions. One of its most sought-after limited-release whiskey is Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Bourbon.

First released as a member of the Distillery Series in 2015, this beloved whiskey has been hard to find and highly coveted for years. It was never available nationwide—that is, until now.

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked

Previously, if you wanted a bottle of Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked, you had to line up at the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Versailles, Kentucky, when it was released in minimal quantities each winter. This iconic expression is available nationally at select retailers for the first time since its first release.

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oak gets its name because after completely maturing in charred oak, it spends another two years in a second, heavily toasted, lightly charred new oak barrel. The result is a complex, spicy whisky that begins (according to the brand) with a nose of maple syrup, butterscotch, caramel, dark chocolate, toasted marshmallows, and hickory smoke. The palate is a symphony of dried cherries, cranberries, blackberry jam, orchard fruits, chai tea, and gentle wintry spices. The finish is dry and warming and ends with more spice character.

“Rare and revered, this handcrafted double-barreled bourbon has a deep richness, unlike any other American whiskey on the market,” Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a press release. “Resting 5-7 years in the first barrel, then up to two years in a second barrel, this liquid features extraordinary flavor notes. It is unexpected and complex.”

Where can I buy it?

Beginning on January 13th, a limited quantity of Double Double Oaked will be available for purchase at the Woodford Reserve Distillery and at Woodford Reserve’s online store for the suggested retail price of $199.99 for a 700ml bottle.

