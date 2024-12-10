Woodford Reserve is launching new Batch Proof 119.5 whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 119.5 Where can I buy it?

Located in Versailles, Kentucky in the heart of horse racing country, Woodford Reserve is one of the biggest names in the bourbon whiskey world. It’s well-known for its popular Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Double Oaked, and various limited-edition expressions. Every year, this iconic brand launches a limited-edition, high-proof expression called Woodford Reserve Batch Proof.

Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 119.5

This year’s addition to the annual Batch Proof series is Woodford Reserve Batch Proof 119.5. Crafted by Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall, Batch Proof is created by batching more than 100 Woodford Reserve barrels together. This includes barrels from many different dates of production located in different warehouses and on different floors.

According to Woodford Reserve, this whiskey begins with a nose of “peanut butter toffee cookie with dried fruit, vanilla, and a dusting of cinnamon spice.” The palate is a symphony of sorghum butter, clove, and nutmeg. The finish is long, dry, and warm and ends with a chutney of berries.

“Batch Proof allows consumers to taste Woodford Reserve exactly as it comes out of the barrels, with all of its complex flavors intact,” McCall said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition, high-proof whiskey expression is available in select US and global markets for the suggested retail price of $149.99. You can also purchase a bottle at the Woodford Reserve Distillery store or online (shipping is available to Kentucky, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Washington, DC). Buy a bottle and add it to your holiday table. Your friends and family will thank you.

