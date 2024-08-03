Try this take on the classic Negroni

We enjoy sweet, sugary things, but there is such a thing as something being too cloyingly sweet. That’s why semisweet chocolate (or dark chocolate) is so popular. It’s also why cocktails like the Negroni are so loved and enjoyed.

The classic Negroni is an Italian apéritif made with equal parts gin, vermouth, and Campari. It’s believed that it was created in 1919 in Florence, Italy at a restaurant called Caffè Casoni for a patron named Count Camillo Negroni who wanted an Americano made with gin instead of sparkling water. Whether that story is true doesn’t change the fact that the Negroni is just as popular today as ever.

Known for its semisweet flavor profile, the traditional Negroni is a very complex, refreshing drink. It’s filled with herbal and botanical flavors thanks to gin as well as sweet flavors from the vermouth, and lightly bitter and fruity flavors from the Campari. It’s a surprisingly well-balanced drink, perfect for any occasion. That being said, is there any way to elevate this drink? That’s where the White Negroni comes in.

What is the difference between classic and White Negroni?

While the classic Negroni has its history in the early 1900s, the White Negroni is a fairly contemporary take on the drink. It was created in 2001 by English bartender Wayne Collins at VinExpo, a beverage trade show in Bordeaux, France.

While the original Negroni is made with gin, red vermouth, and Campari, the White Negroni is made without Campari or sweet vermouth. Instead, Collins opted for a bittersweet French liqueur called Suze and Lillet Blanc. The Suze gives it a bittersweet flavor similar to Campari and the Lillet adds the sweet element that sweet vermouth usually brings.

What is a substitute for Suze in White Negroni?

If you can’t get your hands on Suze, you can easily swap it out for Cocchi Americano. This quinine-flavored aperitif wine is known for its flavors of oranges, elderflowers, tropical fruits, and herbs. Like Suze and Campari, it’s a bittersweet liqueur perfect for this take on the Negroni.

What you need to make a White Negroni

1 1/2 ounces of London dry gin

1 ounce of Lillet Blanc

1/2 ounce of Suze

White Negroni recipe steps

1. Add ice to a mixing glass.

2. Pour in the London dry gin, Lillet Blanc, and Suze.

3. Stir gently to combine.

4. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

5. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Bottom line

If you’re a Negroni fan, it would behoove you to try this take on the classic drink. It’s fresh, refreshing, and gently bittersweet. The odds are this will quickly become your new summer (and all year) go-to cocktail. Also, if you buy Suze (or Cocchi Americano) and Lillet Blanc and you assume you’ll only use them for this cocktail, you’re wrong. Numerous classic and contemporary drinks use these ingredients.