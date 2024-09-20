Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere talks about the drink's distictive qualities and offers her own variation

The Negroni is one of the most iconic and recognizable cocktails of all time. Its simple construction of equal parts of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari belies the deep complexity it offers in terms of taste, and it’s a bartenders’ favorite for its adaptability and the ease of creating unique variations.

Mixologist and Cocktail Historian Tiffanie Barriere, known for her bar work, being a member of the Campari Red Hands program, and for appearing as a guest judge on Netflix’s Drink Masters, let us know about the history of this iconic drink and her favorite ways to serve it, along with Campari America’s Trade Advocacy Lead, Anne Louise Marquis.

Recommended Videos

The Negroni is iconic for what it stands for as much as its flavors, Tiffanie said: “It’s one of those drinks that stands strong in any room, and it doesn’t bend or flex for anyone. The balance between bitter and sweet resonates deeply—almost like the stories we tell in Southern culture, where life itself is a mix of bitter struggle and sweet victory.”

That resonance makes the cocktail more than just a drink — it makes it a thriving part of bar culture, beloved among cocktail enthusiasts.

“For me, the Negroni has always been a conversation starter, connecting people to the craft of bartending and to history and flavors that can evolve itself,” Tiffanie said. “The Negroni commands attention, and I love that about it.”

History of the Negroni

The Negroni is an Italian classic, and was created in 1919 “when the renowned Count Camilo Negroni asked bartender Fosco Scarselli to strengthen his favorite cocktail – the Americano – by replacing soda water with a splash of gin. From there, Scarselli added an orange slice as garnish, rather than the usual lemon twist,” explained Anne Louise.

“From this moment on, the Negroni was born and stands today as a classic staple in bars and restaurants worldwide, thanks to the support from bartenders and its perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication.”

While many classic cocktails have evolved over the years, adjusting to cultural norms around sweetness or preferred flavors, the Negroni stands out as being much the same now as it was a hundred years ago. It’s also one of the first cocktails that many bartenders learn to make.

“The Negroni is a cocktail that speaks to the soul, especially in bar culture,” Tiffanie said. “It was in the top three cocktails I learned to make and master with its history connected. Old Fashioned and Pisco Sour were the other ones. As a bartender, you feel the weight of that legacy every time you stir one up.”

While the drink has enjoyed widespread approval since its inception, the last decades have seen a boom in craft cocktail culture which is the perfect fit for the Negroni to reach new heights of popularity. As the annual Negroni Week shows, it is a drink that people are happy to taste and celebrate regularly, and drinkers are intrigued by its history and story.

“The Negroni has always been popular. However, the movement we’re seeing where people want to reconnect with things that are authentic and unapologetic is very present,” Tiffanie said. “I think folks are drawn to its boldness and complexity. It’s a drink that doesn’t try to be something it’s not, and I think people respect that.”

The cocktail also upends assumptions about who certain styles of drink are for. Many cocktails are sold as appealing primarily to certain groups or types of people, but the Negroni is almost universally beloved.

“Plus, there’s this cultural craving right now for history and heritage — all communities, genders, and ages are in a space where storytelling is so important,” Tiffanie said. “We want to know the roots, the legacy, and the why behind the things we love, and the Negroni is steeped in tradition. Its popularity today is fueled by that desire for real, timeless experiences. Bartenders, incredible bars and activities, social media also play a role in the popularity for the Negroni. These things welcome everyone to the flavors, color, and history across the world.”

Understanding the makeup of the Negroni

There have been trends in Negronis over the years, from adjusting the ratio of the three ingredients, to swapping out each ingredient for something else, to infusing the ingredients with other flavors, and to even pre-batching and barrel-aging it.

That variation is possible because of the simple nature of the Negroni template, Anne Louise said, working with just the three ingredients of Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin: “Each of these ingredients are made with a complex and flavorful blend of herbs, spices, and other ingredients. You only need three ingredients because you’re really working with perhaps hundreds of small components. It’s a fun design challenge: three ingredients, endless possibilities.”

However, the thing that makes the Negroni so iconic — its bracing bitter flavors — can also make it difficult for newcomers to get into. For those who are new to the drink, Tiffanie recommends easing them in with a lighter version to start: “If you have never had a Negroni, I like to start people with a Campari and Soda. Introduce them to the profile and spark their interest. If it’s a go, I lean in with more notes to taste and then just dive in with the classic Negroni.”

Tiffanie’s favorite Negroni variations

Part of the delight of the Negroni is the ease with which you can tweak or change it to match your own tastes, or simply to try out something new. Many popular variations keep the Campari and the sweet vermouth but change out the gin for another spirit.

“One of my favorite ways to enjoy a Negroni is with a twist — using a blanco tequila or mezcal instead of gin,” said Tiffanie. “It brings a whole new dimension to the drink, with the blanco offering brightness and mezcal adding that smoky depth that just hits right.”

Many bartenders choose to keep the famous 1:1:1 ratio when substituting other spirits. But depending on the spirit used, sometimes it makes sense to adjust the ratio if the spirit is particularly intense and flavorful.

“Bartenders like to get creative and play around with the classic recipe, pushing the boundaries of what a Negroni can be. If they use a higher abv spirit as a base, perhaps they pull back on the other two components to keep the drink balanced,” said Anne Louise. “The Boulevardier is a good example of this, which uses a higher proof bourbon and so less Campari and sweet vermouth.”

There are also plenty of options for toning down the booziness of a Negroni, keeping the essential flavor profile but making it more suitable for afternoon sipping than an evening drink. Popular options include the Negroni Sbagliato or the Americano, both of which keep the Campari and sweet vermouth but ditch the gin and lengthen the drink with Prosecco or soda water, respectively.

Tiffanie enjoys a similar Negroni variation, she says, but keeping the gin so that the drink maintains its character: “When I’m in the mood for a little extra flair, I love topping it off with some Cava or Champagne to give it that effervescence. It keeps the Negroni classic but adds a bit of sparkle, making it perfect for celebrations or just when you want a little more excitement in the glass.”

Tiffanie’s Southern Orchard Negroni recipe

As part of Negroni Week celebrations, Tiffanie has created her own spin on the cocktail, the Southern Orchard Negroni. It uses several types of infusion to add layers of flavor and complexity to the drink, but it maintains the classic ingredients and ratio of equal parts that make a classic Negroni.

“Inspired by the classic Negroni, the Southern Orchard Negroni draws from the rich heritage of southern roots, offering a taste that celebrates tradition and regional pride. This version blends Campari’s signature bitterness with the warmth of pecan-infused maple syrup and the crisp freshness of apple-infused gin,” she said.

“The result is a balanced, earthy sweetness layered with southern flavors, paying homage to the autumn harvest. With its vibrant and smooth profile, this cocktail beautifully complements Campari’s bold character while showcasing the deep flavors of the South.”

Ingredients:

1 oz Campari

1 oz apple-infused gin

1 oz sweet vermouth

1/4 oz pecan-infused maple syrup

Apple slice, for garnish

Orange twist, for garnish

Apple-infused Gin:

1 cup gin

1 whole Honeycrisp apple, sliced

Cinnamon stick

Pecan-infused Maple Syrup:

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup pecans, toasted

To make the apple-infused gin, add the gin, sliced apple, and cinnamon stick to a jar or container. Let it infuse at room temperature for 24 hours, then strain out the apple slices and cinnamon stick. Use the same method to make the pecan-infused maple syrup.

Method:

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add Campari, apple-infused gin, sweet vermouth, and pecan-infused maple syrup. Stir well until chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with an apple slice and an orange twist.