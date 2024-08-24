Learn all about this take on the classic Negroni

The Negroni is a classic summer cocktail. It was created in 1919 at Caffè Casoni when a man named Count Camillo Negroni asked bartender Fosco Scarselli to make him an American cocktail with gin instead of the usual soda water.

It gained in popularity in Italy and remained that way for decades. Like many classic drinks, the craft cocktail movement brought it to the minds of American drinkers in the early aughts. Now a widely popular aperitif, you can find this combination of Campari (a bitter Italian liqueur), gin, and vermouth on cocktail menus from coast to coast.

That said, if you love the Negroni, you’ll also likely enjoy one of its variations. The aforementioned Americano is made with Campari, vermouth, and soda water, making for a refreshing, bittersweet cocktail. Another variation is the Negroni Sbagliato.

What is the Negroni Sbagliato?

As we mentioned above, the Negroni is made with Campari, sweet vermouth, and gin. To make the Negroni Sbagliato, bartenders swap out the gin in favor of Prosecco (Italian sparkling wine). The result is a less herbal and more effervescent version of the bittersweet afternoon drink.

Negroni Sbagliato was first created in 1967. It was invented by Mirko Stochetto, the bartender and owner of Milan, Italy’s Bar Basso. As the story goes, a customer came into the bar and ordered a Negroni. Stochetto wasn’t paying close enough attention and grabbed a bottle of Prosecco by mistake instead of gin. Thinking the combination of Campari, vermouth, and sparkling wine would make for a delicious cocktail, he decided to mix up the drink anyway. The customer enjoyed a drink and a new take on the Negroni was born.

What you need to make a Negroni Sbagliato

1 ounce of Campari

1 ounce of sweet red vermouth

Topper of Prosecco

The Negroni Sbagliato recipe steps

1. Add ice to a mixing glass.

2. Pour in the Campari and sweet red vermouth.

3. Stir gently to combine.

4. Strain the ingredients into an ice-filled rocks glass.

5. Top with Prosecco (or your favorite sparkling wine).

6. Garnish with an orange twist.

Bottom line

This is a great choice for fans of the bittersweet, citrus flavor of Campari who don’t necessarily enjoy the juniper, pine, and botanical flavors of a London dry gin but still want to overall bittersweet, refreshing flavor of a classic Negroni. It’s also a great choice for drinkers looking for a warm-weather, thirst-quenching drink with a lower alcohol content than the original Negroni.

All in all, this is a great cocktail. We implore you to give this drink a try before summer is over. It’s bittersweet, very refreshing, and extremely effervescent. It’s a great take on the classic Negroni and one that will likely find a permanent spot in your bartending repertoire.