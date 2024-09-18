 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to celebrate Negroni Week

Find out which bars in your area are participating

By
negroni week 2024 1080x1350px campari
Campari

As this week is Negroni Week, we’ve been talking all about tips to make your own negroni or variations at home from your home bar. But the event is also a great excuse to get out and check local bars in your area, with many cocktail-focused bars running special events for negroni week or offering their own spin on the classic.

If you’re interested in finding a local bar to check out, then you can head to the Negroni Week website to find participating venues, plus other bonuses like recipes and information on the charitable causes being supported through the program.

Recommended Videos

The week is being run by Campari, the iconic red essential of the negroni, along with Imbibe magazine and the Slow Food group which promotes sustainability in the food and beverage industry.

“Bartenders know that a well-made Negroni is about as close to perfection as one can get. With equal parts Campari, gin and sweet vermouth, this template has served as inspiration for over 100 years, and while new variations may be created, Campari is always the red heart,” said Anne Louise Marquis, Campari America’s Trade Advocacy Lead. “There is no Negroni without Campari, and we encourage those of legal drinking age to get out and support the many amazing bars and bartenders across the country, while also supporting our incredible charitable partner, Slow Food!”

As part of the celebration, Campari has also shared a classic negroni recipe making use of traditional-style vermouth and new-style gin.

The Negroni Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Campari
  • 1 part 1757 Vermouth di Torino I.G.P. Rosso
  • 1 part Bulldog Gin
  • Ice
  • Slice of fresh orange

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass over ice and stir. Strain directly into a rock glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a slice of fresh orange.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
How to pair sushi and wine, according to a decorated pro
How to pair wine and sushi
Sake at Joji.

While seafood and wine is something of a familiarity, we don't often consider sushi and wine. Like a lot of pairings, this one seems a little more of a reach, if only because we're not eating enough sushi (or we don't know about sake). But there are some great matches for classic omakase dishes, relating to sake and wine.

There's hardly anyone better to talk to on the subject than Matt Lynn. He's the sommelier at Michelin-starred Joji in NYC. The omakase-style restaurant has one of the largest sake and wine cellars around. Right now, his favorite match at the restaurant involves an aged sake with savory notes. " My favorite pairing currently is Kikuhime Kinken, a Junmai sake that’s been aged for a couple of years," he says. "The ricier, more mellow, and umami driven flavors are great with mushroom, eel, and mackerel nigiri."
The flexibility of sake

Read more
How to trim brisket in 5 easy steps
We promise, it's not as difficult as you think
Slow cooked beef brisket on the grill grates of a smoker barbecue, in a cooking background

There's probably nothing in the world more delicious, more succulently tender, more tantalizingly juicy than a really great smoked brisket. This barbecued beauty is a favorite of anyone who has put forth the time and effort to make it, knowing full well that all of the work and patience will be well worth it. Before smoking a brisket, though, this large, somewhat awkwardly shaped piece of meat must first be trimmed. Just as the process of smoking a brisket isn't for the faint of heart, neither is trimming it. But oh, will your efforts be rewarded.

Sure, you can always ask your butcher how to trim brisket, but trimming a brisket yourself before smoking it is an admirable feat and one well worth doing. It's also a very important step in the cooking process, as improper trimming will lead to uneven cooking, bad bark, poor smoke penetration, and several other hindrances that stand between you and an incredible meal.

Read more
Why you need to make the apple cider margarita this fall
Cider makes everything better
Apple cider margarita

When you imagine the margarita, what do you see? Probably a greenish or yellow-hued drink with a salted rim, right? This classic cocktail is made with tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice. It’s a warm-weather classic and a drink you might not immediately think about when fall rolls around.

But what if there was a way to elevate it by changing ingredients and making it completely worthy of fall by adding seasonal flavors and ingredients? How about adding cinnamon and maybe even apple cider into the mix? How great does that sound on a chilly autumn night?
What you need to make the apple cider margarita

Read more