Find out which bars in your area are participating

As this week is Negroni Week, we’ve been talking all about tips to make your own negroni or variations at home from your home bar. But the event is also a great excuse to get out and check local bars in your area, with many cocktail-focused bars running special events for negroni week or offering their own spin on the classic.

If you’re interested in finding a local bar to check out, then you can head to the Negroni Week website to find participating venues, plus other bonuses like recipes and information on the charitable causes being supported through the program.

Recommended Videos

The week is being run by Campari, the iconic red essential of the negroni, along with Imbibe magazine and the Slow Food group which promotes sustainability in the food and beverage industry.

“Bartenders know that a well-made Negroni is about as close to perfection as one can get. With equal parts Campari, gin and sweet vermouth, this template has served as inspiration for over 100 years, and while new variations may be created, Campari is always the red heart,” said Anne Louise Marquis, Campari America’s Trade Advocacy Lead. “There is no Negroni without Campari, and we encourage those of legal drinking age to get out and support the many amazing bars and bartenders across the country, while also supporting our incredible charitable partner, Slow Food!”

As part of the celebration, Campari has also shared a classic negroni recipe making use of traditional-style vermouth and new-style gin.

The Negroni Recipe

Ingredients:

1 part Campari

1 part 1757 Vermouth di Torino I.G.P. Rosso

1 part Bulldog Gin

Ice

Slice of fresh orange

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass over ice and stir. Strain directly into a rock glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a slice of fresh orange.