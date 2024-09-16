In a simple drink like this, it's all about the small details

The negroni is an iconic cocktail, beloved by those who enjoy bracing bitter drinks for its simplicity and its balance. As this week is Negroni Week, what better time to indulge in this cocktail classic?

To up your drinks game a notch, there are some tips you can follow to elevate this drink to new heights of perfection.

Do measure your ingredients

Part of the beauty of the negroni is its simplicity: just three ingredients in equal quantities. Traditionally you might use 30 ml or 1 oz each of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari.

Because of its equal parts nature, you might be tempted to skip measuring. You can, after all, make a negroni the way it’s often done in my family, by eyeballing it. If you really can’t be bothered to get out a jigger (and hey, no judgment from us, sometimes you want a simple drink) then measure out your equal parts by pouring about the same depth of each ingredient before putting in an ice cube. That way your eyeballed measurements are more likely to be accurate.

But really, if you want a high quality drink, then take your jigger and measure accurately for the best result.

Do stir your drink

Another appealing quality of the negroni is that you can build it in a glass. While technically, the drink should be stirred with ice in a separate mixing glass and then strained into a tumbler, plenty of people just put the ingredients straight into the glass they’ll be drinking from.

That’s fine to do, but you mustn’t skip the step of stirring. Adding a certain amount of water from the melted ice is essential for balancing the drink, so once all your ingredients are in the glass then give it a good stir. This will take longer than you think — up to 30 seconds — and you’ll know you’ve stirred enough when the glass is cool to the touch.

Do chill your glass

Speaking of glassware, a nice touch of luxury is to chill your glass before serving. If you have space in your freezer, put your whole glass in there for 10-20 minutes before making your drink. If not, put some ice and water into the glass and let it chill for a few minutes before throwing it out and making your drink.

A tumbler is the preferred glass for a negroni as it shows off the drink’s beautiful red color and comfortably holds plenty of liquid. You tumbler needn’t be super expensive, but some nice weighty glass tumblers can add a feel of luxury.

Do add an orange peel garnish

Another step that’s tempting to skip is the garnish. After all, it can feel like an unnecessary faff if you’re just making a drink for yourself at home (and admittedly, I currently have no oranges in stock, so I’m going garnish-less and I’m surviving). However, the traditional addition of an orange peel twist really adds a fresh, zingy citrus flavor and scent which elevates the bittersweet character of the drink.

I prefer an orange peel over an orange slice as I find the sharper flavors of the peel to be more appropriate, but if you prefer a juicier, sweeter option then you can use an orange wheel if you prefer.

My favorite trick is to take the piece of orange peel and rub it around the rim of the glass to release some of the flavors, then to express the oils by squeezing the peel sharply over the drink’s surface. It’s a small touch which adds a beautiful freshness to the drink.