Virgin Voyages Sea-ks Name For New Cruise-Ship-Exclusive Beer

Richard Branson is at it again, or at least his travel company Virgin Voyages is, as it launches its own beer brand. The catch, if you want to call it that? He’s calling for fans to name it.

To celebrate International Beer Day, Virgin Voyages announced it will serve a signature beer onboard the ship Scarlet Lady. The signature beer is an English Pale Ale with a hint of red, brewed by Miami’s Wynwood Brewing.

“Virgin Voyages always loves a challenge and so we asked ourselves, ‘How can we create the most perfect beer to be enjoyed in the midday sun?’” said Charles Steadman, senior manager of beverage development for Virgin Voyages. “We have created the perfect pale ale that is both thirst-quenching and refreshingly delicious, but of course, created with a Virgin twist, as we have given our pale beer a little kiss of scarlet red. And who better to partner with on this exciting endeavor than Wynwood Brewing Company, based in Scarlet Lady’s home port of Miami.”

Followers of Virgin Voyages on Instagram can suggest their favorite names within the comments on the post featuring the beer.

"Virgin has always been known for pushing the boundaries in the same way that craft beer has."

Although an English Pale Ale in name, it’s a hybrid in ingredients as the beer is made with American malt and hops and fermented with an English Ale yeast. The beer promises to have a malty body true to the English Pale Ale style, but a bit more American hop presence than is usual for that style.

We are so excited to work with them on this project and create a unique beer that folks can enjoy on the high seas,” Luis Brignoni, Founder of Wynwood Brewing Company, said. “It seems only fitting with a company rooted in English heritage sailing in Miami that we brew an English-style beer right in the heart of the Magic City.”

The beer will be served throughout the ship and featured on tap at the Scarlet Lady’s Draught Haus. Virgin Voyages is a “global lifestyle brand” with operations in the U.S., U.K., and Europe and four ships on order with shipbuilder Fincantieri. The first ship, Scarlet Lady, will set sail in 2020 with the ability to host more than 2,700 guests.

Branded beers on cruise ships aren’t a new thing, as Carnival Cruises even runs breweries on some of its ships.

The real question we’re left with is, what do you think it should be named?