Breckenridge Brewery embraces spring early with new beer

Early is almost always better than late when it comes to imagining spring. While we’re hunkering down in the core of winter, it’s hard not to think about budding flowers and seasonal cocktail recipes. Breckenridge Brewery is following suit, having just released a beer that celebrates all things spring.

So while it may still be dark during dinnertime, we can at least sip on a Spring Forward Grapefruit IPA and contemplate longer, milder days ahead. The zesty beer comes in at a reasonable 6.5% ABV with 50 IBUs. It pours a striking copper-mandarin hue and offers the classic bittersweet notes of grapefruit. Fittingly, the packaging is vibrant and floral, practically jumping off the shelves.

“We aimed to craft a beer that feels like a breath of fresh air. With its bold, juicy character and the dry hopping of Amarillo, Cascade, and Citra hops, this IPA offers a refreshing taste that enthusiasts can savor all year long,” says Carl Heinz, brewmaster at the brand.

The timing of the release seems about right, as ski bunnies will be looking for a refreshing IPA to get them through the snow season. And, as things warm up, the weight of the beer and bitter notes will greet the longer days nicely.

Spring Forward Grapefruit IPA is available now through April. Breckenridge Brewery started in 1990, helping to spearhead what is now a vibrant Rocky Mountain craft beer scene.

