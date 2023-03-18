Would you order a cocktail with a pickled human toe? You can in Canada, apparently

We all love a good cocktail, but it’s easy to tire of the classics. There’s nothing wrong with a perfectly frosty, salted-rimmed margarita, or a warm-to-your-bones, cherry-topped old-fashioned, but sometimes, you just want something new. Something that makes you think. Something that, perhaps, gives you a chuckle. These are those cocktails.

Pig’s Blood Piña Colada (USA)

Back in 2014, bartender Jason Brown of Chicago’s Kinmont restaurant and bar, concocted this cocktail after listening to a Werewolves of London lyric about a werewolf drinking a pina colada. His creativity sparked, and the “Werewolves of London” cocktail was born.

Though Kinmont has since closed, this recipe lives on through the magic of the internet, being passed on and enjoyed by the most daring of drinkers out there.

Werewolves of London is a mixture of Bombay Dry gin, Pimms No. 1, pineapple juice, coconut syrup, and, of course, pig’s blood.

Camel Milk Cocktail (Abu-Dhabi)

Soy. Almond. Coconut. Cow’s. Goat’s. Why not camel’s?

About ten years ago, the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi hired Mohammad Daoud, who would become the world’s first “Camel Milk Mixologist.” Daoud’s inspiration and creativity came from Ramadan – the holy month of fasting for all Muslims. “Because camel milk has a high level of protein and additional nutrients, it’s an excellent beverage to consume during Sohour, the meal taken prior to sunrise for Muslims fasting during Ramadan,” Daoud said at the time.

Since then, camel milk cocktails have spread online, fans appreciating the milk’s richness and many health benefits. We say, if you can use it to make a chocolate milkshake — why the hell not?

Karsk (Norway)

You know how in old-timey movies, there’s usually a loveable, flannel-clad, bearded old-timer who pours something from a “secret stash” into his coffee to “warm his bones?” – Well, that drink has a name. It’s Karsk. And in this case, that loveable character is probably from Sweden.

Traditionally, karsk is simply two parts vodka and one part hot coffee. Yikes. We’re not sure Karsk qualifies as an actual cocktail or not, but either way, it’ll put some hair on your chest.

Sauerkraut martini (Germany)

To be honest, we think this one sounds absolutely delicious. While it’s obviously a less-than-traditional way to enjoy one’s pickled cabbage, a “Krautini” does seem like it would satisfy that certain craving one gets for heavily brined foods and strong booze. If you’re one of those people who can’t get enough of that vinegary pucker, combined with the signature spicy sweet warmth of gin, this cocktail is probably for you. Just use sauerkraut juice instead of olive brine.

The Sourtoe Cocktail (Canada)

Apparently, in Canada it’s perfectly legal to serve human body parts on the menu. No questions asked. And in Dawson City, Yukon, you can order yourself a sourtoe cocktail at The Sourdough Saloon. The cocktail is a rite of passage of sorts and comes with one rule : “You can drink it fast. You can drink it slow. But your lips must touch that gnarly toe.”

The sourtoe “cocktail” is simply a shot of whiskey – usually Yukon Jack – garnished with one mummified human toe, generously supplied by the good people of a local amputation clinic.

Take that, health inspectors.

Editors' Recommendations