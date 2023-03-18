Would you order a cocktail with a pickled human toe? You can in Canada, apparently

We all love a good cocktail, but it’s easy to tire of the classics. There’s nothing wrong with a perfectly frosty, salted-rimmed margarita, or a warm-to-your-bones, cherry-topped old-fashioned, but sometimes, you just want something new. Something that makes you think. Something that, perhaps, gives you a chuckle. These are those cocktails.
Back in 2014, bartender Jason Brown of Chicago’s Kinmont restaurant and bar, concocted this cocktail after listening to a Werewolves of London lyric about a werewolf drinking a pina colada. His creativity sparked, and the “Werewolves of London” cocktail was born.
Though Kinmont has since closed, this recipe lives on through the magic of the internet, being passed on and enjoyed by the most daring of drinkers out there.
Werewolves of London is a mixture of Bombay Dry gin, Pimms No. 1, pineapple juice, coconut syrup, and, of course, pig’s blood.
Camel Milk Cocktail (Abu-Dhabi)
Soy. Almond. Coconut. Cow’s. Goat’s. Why not camel’s?
About ten years ago, the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi hired Mohammad Daoud, who would become the world’s first “Camel Milk Mixologist.” Daoud’s inspiration and creativity came from Ramadan – the holy month of fasting for all Muslims. “Because camel milk has a high level of protein and additional nutrients, it’s an excellent beverage to consume during Sohour, the meal taken prior to sunrise for Muslims fasting during Ramadan,” Daoud said at the time.
Since then, camel milk cocktails have spread online, fans appreciating the milk’s richness and many health benefits. We say, if you can use it to make a chocolate milkshake — why the hell not?
Karsk (Norway)
You know how in old-timey movies, there’s usually a loveable, flannel-clad, bearded old-timer who pours something from a “secret stash” into his coffee to “warm his bones?” – Well, that drink has a name. It’s Karsk. And in this case, that loveable character is probably from Sweden.
Traditionally, karsk is simply two parts vodka and one part hot coffee. Yikes. We’re not sure Karsk qualifies as an actual cocktail or not, but either way, it’ll put some hair on your chest.
Sauerkraut martini (Germany)
To be honest, we think this one sounds absolutely delicious. While it’s obviously a less-than-traditional way to enjoy one’s pickled cabbage, a “Krautini” does seem like it would satisfy that certain craving one gets for heavily brined foods and strong booze. If you’re one of those people who can’t get enough of that vinegary pucker, combined with the signature spicy sweet warmth of gin, this cocktail is probably for you. Just use sauerkraut juice instead of olive brine.
The Sourtoe Cocktail (Canada)
Apparently, in Canada it’s perfectly legal to serve human body parts on the menu. No questions asked. And in Dawson City, Yukon, you can order yourself a sourtoe cocktail at The Sourdough Saloon. The cocktail is a rite of passage of sorts and comes with one rule: “You can drink it fast. You can drink it slow. But your lips must touch that gnarly toe.”
The sourtoe “cocktail” is simply a shot of whiskey – usually Yukon Jack – garnished with one mummified human toe, generously supplied by the good people of a local amputation clinic.
This St. Patrick’s Day, grab an Irish beer from one of these 5 craft breweries
Irish beer: Celebrate the luck of the Irish in the best tasting way possible this year
The annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day comes with a few guarantees. Green t-shirts will be adorned with obnoxious sayings. Leprechauns will be blamed for causing mischief. And the dry Irish stout Guinness will be inescapable on tap, in bottles, and in cans from coast to coast.
Guinness is so synonymous with Ireland, it is practically the national beverage. However, this mindset overlooks the dozens of smaller craft breweries found throughout Ireland’s cities and townships, and dotted along its famously beautiful countryside. If you’re ever lucky enough to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, enjoy your token Guinness in the airport and then head out to experience one of these independent breweries for an Irish beer you haven't tasted yet.
Corned beef and cabbage: Learn how to make this St. Patrick’s Day classic
It isn't St. Patrick's Day without a cold pint and a big plate of corned beef and cabbage
As St. Patrick's Day rolls around again, many of us will dutifully trudge to the grocery store, pick up our corned beef from the bulk display, head home and boil that piece of meat to death in the name of 'tradition.' Many of us are guilty of going through the motions of culinary traditions without giving a second thought to whether or not they actually taste good (we're looking at you, fruitcake). But in the case of corned beef, this is a real travesty, because this is a dish that, when done properly, is exquisitely delicious. One so good, in fact, that, if we knew better, would be on a weekly rotation, and not just an annual one.
Many corned beef and cabbage recipes out there call for a braise, which makes sense. Corned beef is most often a brisket cut, which requires low and slow cooking to ensure a tender result. Too often, though, those braises turn out flabby, lifeless, flavorless pieces of meat that we only feel obligated to eat because St. Patrick told us to. Let's put an end to that here and now. This is how to cook corned beef and cabbage the right way.
This fish cooking trick gives you perfect crispy skin without messing up the pan
How to cook fish: The secret is something you probably already have in your pantry
Fish is one of those foods that a lot of us don't often cook at home. It's finicky, sometimes tricky to get just right, and often sticks in a way that makes you want to just throw the damned pan in the garbage can instead of the sink for two days of soaking. If these frustrations are familiar to you, take a deep breath. We're here with a solution.
This clever little hack from ChefSteps is here to save your cookware and your sanity with just one quick and easy addition to your fish cooking process — parchment paper. Parchment paper, that humble little sheet that helps your cookies bake perfectly, can also save your pans from a sticky fish fiasco.
How to cook fish with perfectly crispy skin and zero frustrating clean-up