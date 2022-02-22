  1. Food & Drink
11 Best Margarita Recipes for National Margarita Day

Latifah Al-Hazza
By

National Margarita Day (February 22) is upon us and it’s time to celebrate. Grab your favorite tequila and get to shaking! Whether you like them frozen or on the rocks with a salted rim, margaritas are not only easy to make but also delicious. For those who aren’t s keen on tequila, you can still enjoy National Margarita Day with vodkarita recipes below. And if you’re tight on time but want to get your celebratory self on, margarita mixes are a perfect alternative. A margarita is basically a vacation in a glass, so consider yourself on a staycation.

Kenny’s Favorite Marg Recipe

Kendall Jenner Margarita displayed next to greenery.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. 818 Tequila Reposado
  • 1/2 oz. premium orange liqueur
  • 3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 oz. agave syrup
  • Half tajin salt rim

Method

  1. Shake with ice.
  2. Strain and serve over fresh ice.
  3. Garnish with half an orange slice.

Pretty in Pink Recipe

Casa Rica Pink tequila in a cup on a white background.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Casa Rica Rosado
  • 1/8 oz. Ramazzotti Apertivo Rosato
  • 3/4 oz. blueberry lavender simple syrup
  • 1 oz. egg white

Method

  1. Shake all ingredients and strain over ice.
  2. Drip 4-6 drops of Better Bitters Hibiscus Verbena on top.

Rosé Margarita Recipe

Bottle of Sonoma Cutrer Rose shown on a table with charcuterie board.

The Wood & Spoon website has one of the best Rosé Margarita Recipes and so we thought we would share here.

Ingredients

  • 4 oz. Sonoma-Cutrer Rosé Vintage Wine
  • 1 oz. silver tequila
  • 1 oz. fresh lime juice
  • 1.5 oz. simple syrup
  • Salt for rimming glass

Method

  1. In a tall shaker, combine the tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup.
  2. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
  3. Pour the contents of the shake into a salt-rimmed glass and stir in the rosé wine.
  4. Add additional simple syrup to taste and serve immediately.

DeLeón Pasión Recipe

DeLeon Tequila Martini with a flower on the rim.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz. DeLeón Blanco Tequila
  • 2 oz. Flor de Jamaica (hibiscus) water
  • 3/4 oz. Madagascar vanilla syrup
  • 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice
  • 3 dashes bitters

Method

  1. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with an orchid.

Vodka Margarita (Vodkarita) Recipe

Bottle of Chopin vodka on a marble tabletop.

For those that aren’t a fan of tequila (no judging), we give you the Vodkarita from Bake It From Love.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Chopin Vodka
  • 1 oz. lime juice
  • 1/2 oz. Triple Sec (or Cointreau or Grand Marnier)
  • 1/2 oz. simple syrup (or agave syrup or honey)
  • Lime wedge & margarita salt
  • Ice

Method

  1. Salt the margarita glass, and fill a margarita glass halfway with ice then set aside.
  2. Add vodka, lime juice, orange liqueur, and simple syrup over ice in a martini shaker.
  3. Cover and shake until very cold, about 20 seconds; strain over the margarita glass with ice.
  4. Garnish with a lime wedge, serve, and enjoy!

Citrus Margarita Recipe

Bottle of Le Mone spirit and a margarita.

Ingredients

  • 3 oz. Le Moné
  • 1 oz. blanco tequila

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin.
  2. Add ice to small shaker tin.
  3. Shake vigorously.
  4. Strain into chilled rocks glass with a salt rim over fresh ice.
  5. Garnish with lime and enjoy.

Valentine’s Paloma Recipe

Bottle of Lobos Palma tequila and two glasses with drinks.

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz. Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila
  • 1.5 oz. ruby grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 oz. agave syrup
  • 1/2 oz. lemon juice
  • Salt or spicy seasoning
  • Garnish: ruby grapefruit

Method

  1. Add the agave, tequila, and lemon juice in a mixing tin and shake.
  2. Pour in a rocks glass over ice, top with ruby grapefruit juice, and garnish.
  3. Optional: Rim the glass with lemon juice and then salt or spicy seasoning

Tanteo Jalapeño Margarita Recipe

Tanteo Jalapeno Margarita next to a Tenteo tequila bottle.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
  • 1 oz. fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 oz. agave nectar

Method

  1. Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Corralejo Spanish Peach Margarita Recipe

Two Spanish Peach Margaritas in glasses.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Corralejo Silver Tequila
  • 1/2 oz. peach schnapps
  • 3/4 oz. agave nectar
  • 1 oz. lemon juice
  • 5 mint leaves

Method

  1. Tear mint leaves into fourths and add to a shaker.
  2. Add tequila, peach schnapps, agave nectar, and lemon juice and shake vigorously.
  3. Strain over ice into a rocks glass and garnish with a mint leaf.

Roses At Dusk Recipe

A margarita in a glass surrounded by rose petals.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Plata
  • 3/4 oz. prickly pear purée infused with rosebuds
  • 3/4  oz. fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 oz. organic sugar cane simple syrup
  • Optional: 1 oz. egg white
  • Garnish: rose petals and nutmeg

Method

  1. Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Prickly Pear Purée Preparation:

  1. Mix 30 mg of dry rosebuds and 500 ml of prickly pear purée.
  2. Let it rest for 3 hours in the refrigerator.
  3. Strain and use.
  4. Alternatively, you can swap for either a prickly pear and rose liqueur or a pomegranate cordial and grenadine syrup.

Los Arango Amante Picante Recipe

Amante Picante margarita with fruit on the rim.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Los Arango Blanco Tequila
  • ¼ oz. roasted pineapple & habanero agave nectar
  • 4 dashes cilantro tincture
  • 2 drops saline rocks ice

Method

  1. Combine all ingredients, except for the lime oil, into a cocktail shaker and shake thoroughly.
  2. Rim a rocks glass with Tajín and add fresh ice.
  3. Hawthorne strain the cocktail into the glass, then top off with a few drops of lime oil, a torched pineapple wedge, and a habanero pepper slice.

