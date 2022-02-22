11 Best Margarita Recipes for National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day (February 22) is upon us and it’s time to celebrate. Grab your favorite tequila and get to shaking! Whether you like them frozen or on the rocks with a salted rim, margaritas are not only easy to make but also delicious. For those who aren’t s keen on tequila, you can still enjoy National Margarita Day with vodkarita recipes below. And if you’re tight on time but want to get your celebratory self on, margarita mixes are a perfect alternative. A margarita is basically a vacation in a glass, so consider yourself on a staycation.

Kenny’s Favorite Marg Recipe

Ingredients

2 oz. 818 Tequila Reposado

1/2 oz. premium orange liqueur

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. agave syrup

Half tajin salt rim

Method

Shake with ice. Strain and serve over fresh ice. Garnish with half an orange slice.

Pretty in Pink Recipe

Ingredients

2 oz. Casa Rica Rosado

1/8 oz. Ramazzotti Apertivo Rosato

3/4 oz. blueberry lavender simple syrup

1 oz. egg white

Method

Shake all ingredients and strain over ice. Drip 4-6 drops of Better Bitters Hibiscus Verbena on top.

Rosé Margarita Recipe

The Wood & Spoon website has one of the best Rosé Margarita Recipes and so we thought we would share here.

Ingredients

4 oz. Sonoma-Cutrer Rosé Vintage Wine

1 oz. silver tequila

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1.5 oz. simple syrup

Salt for rimming glass

Method

In a tall shaker, combine the tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour the contents of the shake into a salt-rimmed glass and stir in the rosé wine. Add additional simple syrup to taste and serve immediately.

DeLeón Pasión Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 oz. DeLeón Blanco Tequila

2 oz. Flor de Jamaica (hibiscus) water

3/4 oz. Madagascar vanilla syrup

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

3 dashes bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orchid.

Vodka Margarita (Vodkarita) Recipe

For those that aren’t a fan of tequila (no judging), we give you the Vodkarita from Bake It From Love.

Ingredients

2 oz. Chopin Vodka

1 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. Triple Sec (or Cointreau or Grand Marnier)

1/2 oz. simple syrup (or agave syrup or honey)

Lime wedge & margarita salt

Ice

Method

Salt the margarita glass, and fill a margarita glass halfway with ice then set aside. Add vodka, lime juice, orange liqueur, and simple syrup over ice in a martini shaker. Cover and shake until very cold, about 20 seconds; strain over the margarita glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge, serve, and enjoy!

Citrus Margarita Recipe

Ingredients

3 oz. Le Moné

1 oz. blanco tequila

Method

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin. Add ice to small shaker tin. Shake vigorously. Strain into chilled rocks glass with a salt rim over fresh ice. Garnish with lime and enjoy.

Valentine’s Paloma Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila

1.5 oz. ruby grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. agave syrup

1/2 oz. lemon juice

Salt or spicy seasoning

Garnish: ruby grapefruit

Method

Add the agave, tequila, and lemon juice in a mixing tin and shake. Pour in a rocks glass over ice, top with ruby grapefruit juice, and garnish. Optional: Rim the glass with lemon juice and then salt or spicy seasoning

Tanteo Jalapeño Margarita Recipe

Ingredients

2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila

1 oz. fresh lime juice

3/4 oz. agave nectar

Method

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

Corralejo Spanish Peach Margarita Recipe

Ingredients

2 oz. Corralejo Silver Tequila

1/2 oz. peach schnapps

3/4 oz. agave nectar

1 oz. lemon juice

5 mint leaves

Method

Tear mint leaves into fourths and add to a shaker. Add tequila, peach schnapps, agave nectar, and lemon juice and shake vigorously. Strain over ice into a rocks glass and garnish with a mint leaf.

Roses At Dusk Recipe

Ingredients

2 oz. Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Plata

3/4 oz. prickly pear purée infused with rosebuds

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

1/2 oz. organic sugar cane simple syrup

Optional: 1 oz. egg white

Garnish: rose petals and nutmeg

Method

Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Prickly Pear Purée Preparation:

Mix 30 mg of dry rosebuds and 500 ml of prickly pear purée. Let it rest for 3 hours in the refrigerator. Strain and use. Alternatively, you can swap for either a prickly pear and rose liqueur or a pomegranate cordial and grenadine syrup.

Los Arango Amante Picante Recipe

Ingredients

2 oz. Los Arango Blanco Tequila

¼ oz. roasted pineapple & habanero agave nectar

4 dashes cilantro tincture

2 drops saline rocks ice

Method

Combine all ingredients, except for the lime oil, into a cocktail shaker and shake thoroughly. Rim a rocks glass with Tajín and add fresh ice. Hawthorne strain the cocktail into the glass, then top off with a few drops of lime oil, a torched pineapple wedge, and a habanero pepper slice.

