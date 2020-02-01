The Ultimate Guide to Day Drinking

In the canon of day drinking holidays, most think of the Fourth of July (or, if you’re of a certain stripe, Christmas), but when you considering tailgating is usually an all-day affair, that should naturally translate to the fact that the Super Bowl is prime time for day drinking. Sure, you might not actually be at the game (and if you are, congrats!), but that doesn’t mean that you have to wait for the actual game to begin to start partying.

When you think about it, day drinking is the true sport of kings and perfect thing to do while watching the epic finale of a season of football. Yes, sports like basketball, soccer, and hockey take athletic prowess, but no sport (sans cricket, perhaps) lasts as long as a good bout of day drinking. That being said, day drinking ain’t easy. You can’t just go in blind and expect to have a good, enjoyable time. To think otherwise is bush league. If you go too hard too fast, you’re going to be passed out by noon, giving your friends ample time to give you some new Sharpie tattoos.

With these tips and tricks, we’ll make sure that you can start and end any day drinking session like the Last Action Hero that you are.

Create a Strong Foundation

If you plan to drink from morning to night, you need to start off strong. Make a good, hearty breakfast to give you a good base from which to work from. Bacon, eggs, anything fried — all of this will help pad your gut for when you start your day. Not a chef? Go to Denny’s. Drink your coffee, eat your hash browns, and get ready to be a champion.

If you are a chef, we recommend these Hatch chili recipes or cooking up some of these protein-packed waffles. Don’t forget plenty of bacon.

Plan Your Playlist

Ever been at a party where the music blows? The dude hosting the party would give anything to spend four minutes with Coldplay and his music reflects that. Even if you’re amped up and ready before you get to the party, after about 20 minutes, you’re looking at your watch or trying not to pass out on the couch. If music is going to be part of your day drinking adventure — and it should be, because good music makes any event better — make the playlist good. Make it something people can shout along to, something they can “dance” to, something where after 11 beers people believe they actually are part of the band, taking the bottle of Cuervo and using it as a microphone to belt out off-key renditions of Bon Jovi’s greatest hits.

Lucky for you, we’ve got both a day drinking playlist as well as a summer barbecue playlist to keep the tunes going strong all day long.

Know Your Booze

Know the booze you’re bringing and make sure you’re keeping track. It’s one thing to drink Bud Lights all day long. It’s a whole different ball game if you think drinking straight whiskey from morning to night is a smart idea. Think about the alcohol by volume of what you’re drinking and string the drinks along in proper amounts for your tolerance. Remember, they’re called session beers for a reason.

Here are some great Baseball-themed beers to try out. Feeling spirits instead? Check out the best mixers to have on hand for both gin and vodka.

Pace Yourself

Seems obvious, right? Everyone has heard this from the first time they ever showed up at a frat party, worrying if the cops were going to storm it and steal their Solo cup. Don’t go hard right at 8 a.m. If you’re going to have a shot, great, do it up, but multiple shots before 10 a.m.? Probably not the best idea. Again, think about the ABV of the alcohol you’re drinking for the day and try and plan around it.

Water, Water Everywhere

Stay hydrated. You may not want to drink water but do it anyway. It’ll prolong your day and, hell, it’ll help with the next day, too. Future self will thank you.

Want something with bubbles? Check out these sparkling waters.

Plan Snacks and Meals

Same thing as step No. 1. Food is essential for a long day of drinking. You don’t want to take away from your buzz by having anything too heavy, but you need something in your stomach. Snacking on things like chips and salsa or guacamole are great as they are carbs and fats, but if an actual meal like burgers or hot dogs or ribs is going to be served, get yourself a plate. If you’re not hungry, tell your drunk self you need it and eat something anyway.

You can pick up these healthy drunchies or you can go the unhealthy route and make up a bunch of homemade chocolate tacos.

Put Your Phone Somewhere Safe

They say that nothing good happens after midnight, but when you are day drinking, your midnight might be 3 p.m. Friendships, relationships, and phone contracts have all been rent asunder by long days of drinking. Not only is it a practical thing — Do you really want to spend all of the next day waiting to see if your iPhone dries out in a bag of rice after you dropped it while playing beer pong? — but you can avoid some serious drunk-text idiocy if you just put it somewhere safe. Think back to those college parties: How many times did it really work out for you to drink and text?

Now, what are you waiting for? Get out there and day drink!

Originally published August 13, 2017.

Editors' Recommendations