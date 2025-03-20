The Glenrothes releases its oldest single malt whisky to date

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Glenrothes The 51 Where can I buy it?

The Glenrothes has been crafting award-winning single malt whisky since 1879. Despite all those years of production, aging, and bottling, this popular brand will drop its oldest expression this week. It’s called Glenrothes The 51, and it’s exactly as the name suggests.

The oldest, rarest, and most expensive whisky the brand has ever launched, The Glenrothes The 51, was (you guessed it) matured for 51 years before it was bottled. It’s made solely of two refill casks: the first is high-proof and bold, and the second is soft and nuanced.

According to The Glenrothes, it begins with a nose of watermelon, peach, almonds, rose oil, bergamot, black tea leaves, sandalwood, and fennel seeds. The palate contains melon, rose water, early grey tea, oak, and almonds. The finish is soft, sweet, and memorable.

“The 51 is a testament to those rare moments in whisky making when patience, nature, and craft align perfectly. This whisky defies expectations—elegant yet powerful, timeless yet innovative. Crafted from just two casks, it offers a singular experience for those who truly understand and appreciate rarity,” Laura Rampling, Master Whisky Maker at The Glenrothes, said.

“Each sip unveils new layers, from soft floral notes to deep complexity, much like the orchids that bloom year after year on our estate. We’re thrilled to share this extraordinary and exclusive release with the world.”

Not only is this a rare and timeless single malt whisky, it also comes in an extremely unique form of packaging. Instead of simply coming in a collectible box, the bottle is encased in a solid, sustainably sourced column of jesmonite. They can only get to the bottle by smashing the rock casing with a provided hammer. Afterward, they can then return the pieces to The Glenrothes, and a Kintsugi artist, using gold, will make them into a one-of-a-kind vase.

Where can I buy it?

To say this whisky is limited-release is an understatement. Only 100 bottles are available globally at select retailers for the suggested price of £37,000.