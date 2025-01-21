The Glenlivet just launched its oldest permanent expression ever

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Glenlivet 40 Year Old Where can I buy it?

In the Scotch whisky world, few names are more well-known than The Glenlivet. This iconic brand is famous for its limited-edition releases and flagship expressions. It’s about to add an epic single malt whisky to the latter. That’s because The Glenlivet is set to launch its oldest permanent expression ever.

The Glenlivet 40 Year Old

This 46.9% ABV single malt whisky was matured in oak barrels for at least forty years and finished in custom Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry-seasoned casks from Jerez, Spain.

The result is a balanced, complex whisky that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of strawberry jam, raisins, dark cherries, cinnamon, nutmeg, and toasted oak. The palate is a mix of poached plums, charred oranges, dark chocolate, red apples, and sweet licorice. The finish is long, warm, and sweet and ends with a final flourish of baking spices.

“The Glenlivet 40 Year Old represents more than four decades of dedication and craftsmanship from our team,” Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master, said in a press release.

“It’s thanks to the efforts and foresight of my predecessors who laid down the foundation of this whisky 40 years ago that we’re able to showcase the trailblazing spirit of The Glenlivet with the introduction of such a special and highly aged permanent expression during such a monumental year.”

Where can I buy it?

This isn’t the type of single malt whisky that you’ll pop into your local liquor retailer to grab. This limited-release is available in limited quantities for the suggested retail price of $6,000. If you want to purchase a bottle, visit The Glenlivet website to register your interest.

