The Glenlivet just launched its oldest permanent expression ever

The Glenlivet just released a whisky that matured for four decades

By
In the Scotch whisky world, few names are more well-known than The Glenlivet. This iconic brand is famous for its limited-edition releases and flagship expressions. It’s about to add an epic single malt whisky to the latter. That’s because The Glenlivet is set to launch its oldest permanent expression ever.

The Glenlivet 40 Year Old

This 46.9% ABV single malt whisky was matured in oak barrels for at least forty years and finished in custom Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry-seasoned casks from Jerez, Spain.

The result is a balanced, complex whisky that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of strawberry jam, raisins, dark cherries, cinnamon, nutmeg, and toasted oak. The palate is a mix of poached plums, charred oranges, dark chocolate, red apples, and sweet licorice. The finish is long, warm, and sweet and ends with a final flourish of baking spices.

“The Glenlivet 40 Year Old represents more than four decades of dedication and craftsmanship from our team,” Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master, said in a press release.

“It’s thanks to the efforts and foresight of my predecessors who laid down the foundation of this whisky 40 years ago that we’re able to showcase the trailblazing spirit of The Glenlivet with the introduction of such a special and highly aged permanent expression during such a monumental year.”

Where can I buy it?

This isn’t the type of single malt whisky that you’ll pop into your local liquor retailer to grab. This limited-release is available in limited quantities for the suggested retail price of $6,000. If you want to purchase a bottle, visit The Glenlivet website to register your interest.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
Kōloa Rum Company is launching two new expressions in 2025
Kōloa Rum is launching two new unique expressions this yeat
Rum glass

Since its inception in 2009, the Kōloa Rum Company has been crafting noteworthy single batch rums. Its portfolio includes its premium Kauai White Rum along with Gold, Dark, Coconut, Cacao, Coffee, and a handful of aged rums. Recently, we wrote about its Raiders 65th Anniversary Spice Rum. But this distillery located in Kalaheo, Kauai, Hawaii, isn’t done. There’s more on the horizon for 2025.
Two new rum releases

If you’re anything like us, you have big plans for 2025. Clearly, the folks at the Kōloa Rum Company also have a lot going on. This Hawaiian rum brand is set to add two new expressions to its already expansive portfolio. The new rums are Kōloa Kaua’i Cane Fire Cinnamon Flavored Hawaiian Rum and Kōloa Single-Batch Aged Hawaiian Rum.

Read more
What is vodka made from? Why it’s more than just a flavorless mixer
Have you ever wondered how vodka is made?
Pouring vodka into glasses

There are no spirits we take for granted more than vodka. This clear, mixable spirit is always there, usually inexpensive, and a boozy, borderline flavorless addition to cocktails like the martini, vodka soda, White Russian, Moscow Mule, and countless more.

To some, it feels like nothing is exciting, elegant, or complex about vodka. It’s just vodka. It’s the seemingly boring spirit that you might have imbibed a little too much of during random nights throughout the years, and therefore, have a negative feeling toward due to the pounding headaches that ensued. It’s a clear, almost flavorless spirit designed to be mixed with overpowering flavors.

Read more
Jack Daniel’s launches High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey
Jack Daniel's just released an epic rye whiskey
Jack Daniel’s

Even if you’re a casual whiskey drinker, you’ve likely enjoyed a glass or two of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 over the years. This classic Tennessee whiskey is arguably the most popular whiskey in the world and a staple on home bars everywhere. While the iconic Lynchburg, Tennessee distillery could stop there, it also makes myriad other award-winning whiskeys, including limited-edition expressions. The newest is Jack Daniel’s High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey.
Jack Daniel’s High Toast Maple Barrel Tennessee Rye Whiskey

The newest addition to Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series line of experimental whiskeys is a Tennessee straight rye whiskey finished in high toast maple barrels. Distillery Series Selection #14 starts with a mash bill of 70% rye, 12% malted barley, and 18% corn. After distillation, it’s charcoal mellowed before being matured in new, charred American white oak barrels. Once it completes maturation, it’s matured for another three years in high-toast, no-char maple barrels. But that’s not all. It’s finished in high-toast maple barrels for another 20 months before bottling.

Read more