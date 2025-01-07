Get a taste of Scotland with the Glenlivet Tartan Tini

Scotland is know for many things: beautiful scenery, deep history, striking tartans, and lots of delicious flavors as well. From the traditional Scottish shortbread to the wide world of Scotch whiskys, the unique taste of the country comes through — even in the battered Mars bars!

A new recipe from Scotch brand The Glenlivet embraces the tastes of the country, as shaped by Scottish actor Thomas Doherty. Known for his roles in Gossip Girl and Tell Me Lies, Doherty comes from Edinburgh and worked with The Glenlivet to create a cocktail that shows off the 12 year old single malt expression.

The combination of Scotch and sweet vermouth is a classic one, but it’s the suggestion to infuse the sweet vermouth with Scottish breakfast tea that has my attention. If you haven’t tried infusing at home before, it’s much easier than you might imagine. Just take your base ingredients — sweet vermouth in this case — and add in some of your extra ingredient — I’d use loose leaf tea for this purpose myself. The leave the infusion sitting in a dark, cool place for anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks. You can taste the infusion as it develops to get a strength that you like, and when it’s ready, just use some cheesecloth to strain out any excess material.

The Glenlivet Tartan Tini by Thomas Doherty

Ingredients:

2 parts The Glenlivet 12 YO

1 part Sweet Vermouth (optional: infuse with Scottish breakfast tea)

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Stir and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a manicured orange twist & Scottish shortbread