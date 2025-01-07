 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Get a taste of Scotland with the Glenlivet Tartan Tini

A Scottish cocktail designed by actor Thomas Doherty

By
Single malt whisky
istrock/bizoo_n

Scotland is know for many things: beautiful scenery, deep history, striking tartans, and lots of delicious flavors as well. From the traditional Scottish shortbread to the wide world of Scotch whiskys, the unique taste of the country comes through — even in the battered Mars bars!

A new recipe from Scotch brand The Glenlivet embraces the tastes of the country, as shaped by Scottish actor Thomas Doherty. Known for his roles in Gossip Girl and Tell Me Lies, Doherty comes from Edinburgh and worked with The Glenlivet to create a cocktail that shows off the 12 year old single malt expression.

Recommended Videos

The combination of Scotch and sweet vermouth is a classic one, but it’s the suggestion to infuse the sweet vermouth with Scottish breakfast tea that has my attention. If you haven’t tried infusing at home before, it’s much easier than you might imagine. Just take your base ingredients — sweet vermouth in this case — and add in some of your extra ingredient — I’d use loose leaf tea for this purpose myself. The leave the infusion sitting in a dark, cool place for anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks. You can taste the infusion as it develops to get a strength that you like, and when it’s ready, just use some cheesecloth to strain out any excess material.

Related

The Glenlivet Tartan Tini by Thomas Doherty

The Glenlivet

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts The Glenlivet 12 YO
  • 1 part Sweet Vermouth (optional: infuse with Scottish breakfast tea)
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Stir and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a manicured orange twist & Scottish shortbread

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Taste the world: 3 must-try cocktails from ‘The Cocktail Atlas’
Mixed drinks inspired by other nations
38th Parallel cocktail

The best way to travel is to live like a local, sponging up the cuisine, drinks, and scenery. The Cocktail Atlas celebrates as much, which is a new book fit with mixed drinks inspired by nations all over the globe. Author Chris Vola takes inspiration from every corner of the map, from the beautiful Swiss Alps to the lazy beaches of Fiji.

We got our hands on a copy of the beautiful book and selected a few choice recipes to get you in the mood for some international armchair travel, drink in hand. And while it was hard to select just three, they'll offer a great taste of what the book has to offer and maybe even inspire some more eclectic cocktail making at home.

Read more
Hawaiian coffee chews are the newest way to get your caffeine fix
100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans blended with cacao
YouChews Coffee Chews

If you want to get your caffeine fix but don't have time to drink a whole cup of coffee, there's a new solution. YouChew's Coffee Chews blend 100% Hawaiian-grown Kona coffee beans with smooth cacao and Guarana to deliver a delicious pick-me-up that rivals your favorite cup of joe. Perfect for on-the-go energy, each chew contains the same caffeine as an 8-ounce cup of coffee. Two chews contain the equivalent of a double shot of espresso. The caffeine in each chew comes from a plant native to the Amazon rainforest known as Guarana, delivering long-lasting energy without sugar spikes or jitters.

Each YouChew coffee chew contains only 2 grams of sugar and uses all-natural ingredients. Each bite includes a delicious creamy coconut and a slightly sweet, soft flavor from natural coconut butter, blended with a gentle chocolatey experience from the velvety cacao. Unlike other caffeine-packed products that can sometimes cause a crash, YouChew's Coffee Chews contain natural caffeine released slowly. As a result, users get longer, more consistent energy without the highs and lows of coffee.
The YouChew brand has crafted these new Hawaiian coffee chews after heavy research investigating the absorption of soft chews. Research shows that soft chews have superior absorption to pills, powders, and gummies, allowing the caffeine in these chews to be highly absorbed by the body. Plus, the delicious flavor of each is almost like a mid-day snack. Each chew is vegan-friendly, keto-friendly, and dairy-free, making this an excellent option for nearly any coffee and chocolate lover. Even better, these Hawaiian coffee chews come individually wrapped, perfect for taking no matter where you're headed.

Read more
Taste the flavors of the season with these apple and cinnamon cocktails
Tasty seasonal flavors are highlighted in these cozy cocktails
California Cornucopia by Gray Whale Gin

As far as I'm concerned, it's never a bad time to enjoy a crispy apple pastry covered in baked brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and all the other bakery spices that go so well together. But it is undeniably a flavor combination that's particularly well suited to the colder months, as it invokes warm and comforting feelings when the days are dark and the weather is bleak.

So for cocktails at this time of year, you can look to the trending ingredients of apple and cinnamon for inspiration when crafting your creations. While gin might not be the first ingredient you think of with these flavors, you can add a hint of spice in your garnishes, like this recipe using Gray Whale Gin which features a cinnamon powder and star anise garnish atop a fluffy egg white foam. Or make use of bitters, like the Baked Apple Bitters found in this recipe for a Bourbon Apple delight.
California Cornucopia

Read more