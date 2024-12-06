 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Still Austin Whiskey Co. is launching Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey

Still Austin used a unique aging technique to make this premium whiskey

By
Still Austin
Still Austin

If you pay attention to noteworthy, grain-to-glass whiskey distilleries, you already know all about the appeal of Still Austin Whiskey Co. It’s well-known for its range of award-winning whiskeys. Recently, it announced a new, exciting addition to its popular whiskeys.

Still Austin Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey

Still Austin
Still Austin

The Texas-based brand announced its most premium whiskey to date: Still Austin Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey. Made with red, white, and blue corn bourbon, select rye, and malted barley, this soon-to-be-sought-after whiskey was matured for a minimum of five years.

Recommended Videos

To make this whiskey, the distillers took the brand’s six-year-old high-rye bourbon and added pure Texas water to proof it down to 50-proof. Then, they aged it for an entire year before adding it to the base whiskey for its final proofing. It’s a blending technique known as Petites Eaux that’s been implemented for centuries in France’s Cognac and Armagnac regions. The final result is a sweet, soft, highly sippable whiskey you will never forget.

Related

“Tanager represents the culmination of years of careful blending and aging expertise. By using the Petites Eaux technique, we’ve created a whiskey that offers a unique complexity, with layers that reveal something new with each sip,” Nancy Fraley, Master Blender at Still Austin, said in a press release. “Getting to leverage Texas’ unique weather to produce such a smooth sipper in just five years is a career highlight.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to purchase a bottle of this timeless, innovative whiskey, you can do so at Still Austin’s tasting room for $149. It will soon be available in select retailers nationwide.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Redwood Empire Whiskey is launching Haystack Needle Single Barrel Program
Redwood Empire is set to launch a new single barrel program
Whiskey

California-based Redwood Empire is well-known for its unique, limited-edition whiskeys. Recently, the popular brand announced the launch of its new single-barrel program. The launch includes two whiskeys crafted from hand-picked barrels: Haystack Needle Bourbon and Haystack Needle Rye.
The whiskeys

The single-barrel program consists of 100% grain-to-glass whiskeys. Each barrel included is different, and for the launch, the brand selected a bourbon and a rye whiskey. Only a limited number of barrels are produced every day to create these whiskeys. This allows the distillers to have a close relationship with the whiskeys and better understand the aromas and flavors they'll find when they bottle them.

Read more
Tattersall Distilling is releasing two new bottled in bond whiskeys
Tattersall is launching two new bottled-in-bond whiskeys
Whiskey Glass

Wisconsin-based distillery Tattersall Distilling is well-known for its high-quality whiskeys, frequently made with locally sourced ingredients. Recently, the popular distillery announced the launch of two new limited-edition bottled-in-bond whiskeys: a rye whiskey and a wheated bourbon.

These are Tattersall Distilling’s fourth and fifth bottled-in-bond whiskeys released to date. Previously, the brand released a five-year-old rye whiskey in 2023 and a high-rye bourbon and wheated bourbon whiskey in 2020.

Read more
Copperworks Distilling Co. releases two rare single cask whiskeys
Just in time for the holidays, Copperworks is releasing two new whiskeys
Scotch

If you’re still looking for gift ideas this holiday season, Copperworks has two new expressions that are perfect for the whiskey fan. The popular Washington State-based distillery announced the release of Copperworks Color Cask and Copperworks Whidbey’s Port Cask.
Copperworks Color Cask American Single Malt Whiskey

It’s matured in a 200-year-old, extremely rare sherry-colored cask from Bodegas Argüeso winery in Cádiz, Spain. The result is a 100-proof single malt whiskey with flavors like dark chocolate, figs, brown butter, raisins, and leather.

Read more