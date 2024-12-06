Still Austin Whiskey Co. is launching Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Still Austin Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey Where can I buy it?

If you pay attention to noteworthy, grain-to-glass whiskey distilleries, you already know all about the appeal of Still Austin Whiskey Co. It’s well-known for its range of award-winning whiskeys. Recently, it announced a new, exciting addition to its popular whiskeys.

Still Austin Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey

The Texas-based brand announced its most premium whiskey to date: Still Austin Tanager Cigar Blend Whiskey. Made with red, white, and blue corn bourbon, select rye, and malted barley, this soon-to-be-sought-after whiskey was matured for a minimum of five years.

To make this whiskey, the distillers took the brand’s six-year-old high-rye bourbon and added pure Texas water to proof it down to 50-proof. Then, they aged it for an entire year before adding it to the base whiskey for its final proofing. It’s a blending technique known as Petites Eaux that’s been implemented for centuries in France’s Cognac and Armagnac regions. The final result is a sweet, soft, highly sippable whiskey you will never forget.

“Tanager represents the culmination of years of careful blending and aging expertise. By using the Petites Eaux technique, we’ve created a whiskey that offers a unique complexity, with layers that reveal something new with each sip,” Nancy Fraley, Master Blender at Still Austin, said in a press release. “Getting to leverage Texas’ unique weather to produce such a smooth sipper in just five years is a career highlight.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to purchase a bottle of this timeless, innovative whiskey, you can do so at Still Austin’s tasting room for $149. It will soon be available in select retailers nationwide.