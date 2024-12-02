Soju goes beyond shots: How New York’s Round K by Sol is reinventing soju cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents The many flavors of soju cocktails How to pair soju cocktails

In Korea, soju is the spirit of choice for many drinkers. Clear, smooth, and served alongside grilled meats and stews, soju is typically consumed in small shot glasses. But many modern Korean bartenders and mixologists have moved beyond the small shot glasses, as soju’s neutral, mild flavor lends itself quite nicely to the wide world of cocktails.

One of the best places to try soju cocktails is Round K by Sol in New York City, which has a new outdoor pocha concept.

Recommended Videos

So, what is a pocha? Round K by Sol’s co-owner Hansol Kim said pocha culture started in the 1930s as street food for people without access to home kitchens. By the 1980s, they become a mainstay in Korean culture for those looking for affordable food regardless of weather. However, pocha culture is a fading institution. “These days, traditional outdoor pochas are hard to find due to city regulations,” explained Kim. “They’ve mostly been replaced by indoor spots that feel like Korean izakayas.”

At Round K by Sol, they’ve taken the traditional pocha concept and added their own twists with innovative dishes and soju cocktails. And when it comes to soju cocktails, the flavors are truly endless.

The many flavors of soju cocktails

Since soju is so mild, it’s a highly versatile spirit for experimentation. “I usually start by brainstorming the flavor profile I want to create,” Kim said. “Then source ingredients and test different combinations to find the perfect balance. It’s all about tweaking the ratios until the flavors complement the soju without overpowering its subtle character.”

When building great cocktails, countless spices, fruits, or ingredients can be combined with soju to fit any flavor profile. Since many Korean dishes are warm or hearty, Kim leans towards creating lighter soju cocktails. “I love using ingredients like citrus and ginger to add brightness and a bit of spice—like in the Seoul Mule cocktail on our menu,” said Kim.

But bright flavors aren’t the only avenue for soju cocktails. On the drink menu at Round K by Sol are two coffee-themed soju cocktails: an Espresso Martini and Ube Irish Coffee, both made with soju. “As a cafe owner, coffee is another favorite ingredient of mine,” said Kim. “It brings a unique depth and richness to soju cocktails that I can’t resist experimenting with.”

How to pair soju cocktails



Soju, traditionally, is generally consumed with food — think grilled pork belly or steaming bowls of budae jjigae (army stew). The mild, almost refreshing taste of soju is perfect for smoky or fatty foods, as it cuts through the richness. To drink soju without food is an incomplete experience.

Because of this, Kim’s soju cocktails are designed to complement food. Some of Kim’s favorite dishes at Round K by Sol are janchi guski (a noodle soup) with charcoal-grilled mackerel and house-made black oden made of shrimp, branzino, and squid ink. Salty and smoky, Kim recommends pairing the mackerel noodles with the Espresso Martini to highlight the complex smokiness, whereas the comforting and umami oden is great with the bright fruitiness of the Korean Pear Soju Tonic.