Get on the soju bandwagon

What is soju? Everything you need to know about the world’s most popular liquor

Soju
In the alcohol marketplace, there are a handful of types of liquor that are household names. We’re talking about the bourbons, rye whiskeys, single malt Scotch whiskies, rums, tequila, mezcals, gins, and vodkas of the world. But for every well-known spirit, there are multiple lesser-known spirits just waiting to be discovered. Today, it’s Soju’s turn.

What is soju?

Soju
Similar to vodka, soju is a clear neutral grain spirit that’s very popular in Korea (and the best-selling liquor in the world). It’s known for its mellow, mild, easy-to-drink flavor profile, its alcohol by volume ranges between 50% and 12%. In the last few years, lower-ABV soju has begun to become popular among younger drinkers. It’s traditionally made with rice, but other grains and ingredients have gained in popularity in recent years. In fact, rice-based soju is now less common than what is referred to as “green-bottle” soju.

What’s “green-bottle” soju?

Soju
Making up most of the contemporary soju produced, green-bottle soju is very popular outside of Korea. Instead of rice, it’s made with other ingredients including barley, grapes, apples, tapioca, sweet potatoes, and more. Rice soju is known for its much sweeter profile than those with other ingredients included.

How to drink soju

Soju
As we mentioned earlier, soju is similar to vodka. Just like vodka, some drinkers prefer to imbibe soju chilled and neat and others prefer to sip it slowly like you would a glass of whiskey. Others enjoy taking it shot form. It all depends on the kind of soju you’re drinking, what it’s made from, and the overall quality.

If you want to drink it in the traditional Korean way, you’ll begin by giving the bottle a gentle swirl before smacking the bottle and then twisting off the cap. The first sip is poured as a shot and should be taken as such. After that, you can drink it at your leisure.

What does soju taste like?

Soju
While it’s often compared to vodka, it’s much less harsh and a lot smoother. It’s known to be light, sweet, and surprisingly crisp. But while these are the general flavors, aromas, and flavors can vary based on the main ingredient. Rice soju is sweeter than others. Like vodka, some soju-makers also add flavors like berries, peach, pineapple, and various citrus fruits.

The best soju brands to try

Soju
Now that you have learned a little bit about what soju is, it’s time to find some to drink. Lucky for you, there are many soju brands available in the US. And while there are fruit-flavored soju varieties available, we decided to stick with classic, unflavored soju so you can truly get to know this traditional Korean spirit. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

Yobo Soju Lux

Yobo Soju Lux
Distilled in Southern California, Yobo Soju Lux is a blend made from Northern California-grown grapes, rice, and organic wheat. The result is a well-balanced, flavorful, sweet, sippable soju with notes of ripe fruit and a clean finish. It might not have to complexity of a long-aged whiskey, but it absolutely has the smoothness.

Hwayo Soju 17

Hwayo Soju 17
This popular Korean-made soju got its name because it’s 17% alcohol by volume. Best when enjoyed chilled and neat, it’s made in the traditional way with rice as its base. Sipping it reveals complex aromas and flavors of ripe tropical fruits, oak, vanilla, and sweet rice.

Jinro Soju

Jinro Soju
Launched in 1924, Jinro Soju is the best-selling soju brand in Korea. So, it’s definitely one you should add to your list. Made from Korean-grown rice, natural spring water, and nothing else, it’s known for its mild, mellow, crisp, sweet flavor profile. If you only buy one bottle, make it this one.

Hemosu Straight Soju

Hemosu Straight Soju
Made using a recipe that was created more than 700 years ago, Hemosu Straight Soju is made with Korean-grown rice and underground spring water. It’s clean, clear, and sweet with a clean, crisp finish. It’s a classic soju that deserves a spot in your home bar.

Bottom line

If you’re the adventurous sort and you’d like to try something new, give soju a shot. Buy one of the above bottles or do your own research and find the right bottle for you. Just understand that there’s a wide range of ABV when it comes to soju. Some might have the alcohol content of a barrel-aged stout and others will have the alcohol content of a bottle of vodka. If you don’t see it on the bottle, the price will let you know the alcohol content. You’re not going to get a 375ml bottle of 80-proof soju for $5. That bottle will likely be $30-50.

