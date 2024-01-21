 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Fun fact: Southern Comfort is not actually whiskey

It has whiskey, but that doesn't make it whiskey

Christopher Osburn
By
Southern Comfort
Southern Comfort

If you’re anything like us, you’ve enjoyed the sweet, mysterious flavor that is Southern Comfort. You’ve probably had it on its own, but more likely with sweetened lime juice in a shot. It’s sweet, fruity, and has a ton of caramel flavor. It’s a borderline dessert drink. But have you ever stopped to wonder what Southern Comfort is?

Probably not, and this is because, to many drinkers, Southern Comfort is just Southern Comfort. We know what it tastes, smells, and looks like, and we’ve never really spent much time wondering what spirit category to group it into.

Recommended Videos

Most spirits we imbibe on a regular basis are pretty easy to label. Buffalo Trace is bourbon. Tito’s is vodka. Bacardi is rum. When you walk into a liquor store, it’s easy to find sections labeled single malt Scotch whisky, vodka, gin, etc. But what is Southern Comfort? You probably just assumed it was whiskey, but is it? It’s like the Dr. Pepper of the spirit world. Everyone knows the flavor, but what is it? The answer to that is a little more complicated than you think.

Southern Comfort
Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort is not a whiskey, or is it?

If you take a look at Southern Comfort’s back label, you’ll see that it’s listed as a mix of whiskey with fruits and spices. This is where things get tricky. Before Sazerac bought the brand in 2016 and started using real whiskey in the recipe, the spirit had been made with a base of neutral grain spirit for decades. Yes, just like vodka or gin.

Related

Regardless of whether the base is whiskey or neutral grain, the spirit is irrelevant to the fact that Southern Comfort is, by definition, not a whiskey. It’s a liqueur. You can even call it a whiskey liqueur because of the whiskey base. But the addition of fruits, spices, and other ingredients after the fact eliminates it from being a true whiskey.

But when it comes to “flavored whiskeys” as opposed to whiskey liqueurs, the water is a little murky. We’ll just defer to the fact that the spirit was previously made with neutral grain spirit and agree that it’s a liqueur and not a flavored whiskey. This doesn’t change our enjoyment of it. It simply solves a bit of a mystery. One that we never really thought about previously. Even though we probably should have the first time we cracked open a bottle of Southern Comfort.

Southern Comfort
Southern Comfort

A bar cart staple

It doesn’t matter whether Southern Comfort is a whiskey or a whiskey liqueur. It still deserves a place on your home bar or bar cart. It’s a sweet, indulgent spirit that works just as well as a shot, an after-dinner sipper, or as the base to myriad cocktails. If you want to make your favorite whiskey drink but add a little extra sweetness, Southern Comfort is your spirit.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Chattanooga Whiskey’s latest experimental single-batch whiskey is finished in a 100-year-old Sherry cask
Chattanooga Whiskey keeps experimenting with whiskey
Chattanooga Whiskey

If you’re an avid whiskey drinker (especially a bourbon fan), you’re likely keenly aware of Chattanooga Whiskey. While the brand was only founded in 2011, in the last decade, it has racked up numerous awards while gaining countless fans due to its flavorful, complex whiskeys. Its newest expression is whiskey from its award-winning Experimental Single Batch Series. It’s simply called Batch 035: Centenary Cask. There is a story, however, behind that name.

The newest expression from the brand’s annual Experimental Single Batch Series gets its unique name because this pot-still distilled whiskey was mature in an incredibly rare, 100-year-old Oloroso sherry puncheon. To add to that, it’s aged in 100-gallon batches using the traditional solera style.

Read more
Celebrity bourbon: Yellowstone star now has his own brand
Another celeb, another bourbon (or tequila)
LAzy K Bar Whiskey

If you’re an avid television viewer, or you simply like thrillers about ranchers, corruption, devious developers, and influence, you’ve probably been glued to your TV when you're streaming Yellowstone. While Kevin Costner is the biggest star of the show, Cole Hauser is a close second. Paying homage to Big Sky Country, Hauser recently launched his own bourbon.

The actor partnered with the renowned Lazy K Bar Ranch located alongside the Crazy Mountains as well as a well-known Livingston-based beverage insider. This trio launched a complex, memorable eight-year-old Kentucky bourbon whiskey in Montana.

Read more
Our favorite whiskeys for 2024, ranked
The best whiskeys for 2024
best whiskey ranked

While we enjoy our fair share of gin, vodka, mezcal, tequila, and even cognac, there’s nothing we love more than whiskey. Bourbon, Scotch whisky, Japanese whisky, American single malt whiskey, rye, and even Irish whiskey. We love it all.

We enjoy our whiskey neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail like an old fashioned or Manhattan. Luckily, there are myriad options available to fit any palate. There are classic standby expressions, limited releases, and everything in between. We couldn’t be more excited to see what 2024 has in store for us. Especially when it comes to whiskey.

Read more