Impress your guests with spectacular mezcal cocktails for the new year

Get a bit fancy with these special cocktails for a special occasion

By
nye mezcal cocktails fm holiday peque ococo horizontal jpg
Fósforo Mezcal

A new year is almost upon us, and it’s time to celebrate! If you’re looking to push the boat out for your party this year, then specially made cocktails are bound to impress, and you can take inspiration from some trendy ingredients like mezcal, cranberry, ginger, and spices. We’ve got a section of spectacular recipes from Fósforo Mezcal including a batched drink that’s perfect to make for a crowd.

Mistletoe Mezcal Sour

Fósforo Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup
  • 1 Egg White

Method:

Dry shake the egg white in a cocktail shaker for several seconds. Add the remaining ingredients and ice. Shake again and strain into a chilled cocktail coupe. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Fireside Cranberry Negroni

Fósforo Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • 1 oz Campari
  • 1 oz Sweet Vermouth
  • 1 oz Cranberry Juice

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with several fresh cranberries.

Spiced Cranberry Mule

Fósforo Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • ½ oz Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Cranberry Juice
  • 3 oz Ginger Beer
  • Garnish: Lime wheel

Method:

Fill a copper mug with cracked ice. Add mezcal, lime juice, and cranberry juice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wheel and a piece of candied ginger.

Golden Penicillina

Fósforo Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • ¾ oz Honey Simple Syrup (2:1)
  • ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 2 slices Fresh Ginger (½-inch thick)
  • ¼ oz Fósforo Tobalá Penca

Method:

  1. Muddle fresh ginger with honey simple syrup in a shaker. Add lemon juice and mezcal (reserve the Penca for later) and shake with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Float the Penca on top and garnish with candied ginger.

Pequeño Coco (Makes 8 servings)

Fósforo Mezcal

Ingredients:

  • 12 oz Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal
  • 8 oz Coconut Cream (unsweetened)
  • 8 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 8 oz Evaporated Milk
  • 1½ tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 1 tsp Ground Cinnamon
  • 1 tsp Ground Nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp Ground Clove (optional)

Method:

  1. In a large blender or mixing bowl, combine mezcal, coconut cream, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove (if using). Blend or whisk until smooth and fully incorporated.
  2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to chill and let the flavors meld.
  3. Pour in a coupe or rocks glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg & cinnamon.

